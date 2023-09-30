Mexico Police Arrest Chucky Doll and Owner for Terrorizing Public (No, Seriously)

Chucky has been arrested in Mexico — seriously. According to Reuters, Mexican authorities recently arrested the "demon doll" and his owner — a man identified only as Carlos "N" — earlier this month. Per the report, the man was using the doll to terrorize people, specifically using the doll to scare people and demand money. Both Carlos and Chucky were charged with disturbing the peace and "putting others' integrity at risk." The police at the Monclova, Mexico police station also took photographs of the disturbing Chucky doll in handcuffs, though Mexican media reported that they were reprimanded later for not taking their job seriously.

"He put the doll in their faces and was scaring people," Monclova police officer Juan Raul Alocer said. "It is an offense and for this reason, he was arrested."

The man was later released, though it's reported that the Chucky doll's current whereabouts remain unknown.

Chucky Is Set to Return for Season 3 in October

While the real-life Chucky doll may have been apprehended in Mexico, for fans of the television series, the demon doll is returning to the small screen sooner than they might expect. The third season of Chucky is set to arrive on USA Network and SYFY on Wednesday, October 4th with episodes streaming the next day on Peacock. Seasons 1 and 2 of the series are now streaming on Peacock as well.

"The cast and crew of Chucky would like to thank fans and critics alike for their overwhelming response to season two, which we're delighted to announce has now spurred the official greenlight on season three," series creator Don Mancini said in a statement when the third season was announced. "This news has made Chucky very happy. Thank Damballa for that because otherwise Chucky would have been frankly impossible to deal with. Many thanks also to our partners at Syfy, USA and UCP for helping us keep Chucky busy. See you in 2023 for what Chucky himself promises will be his scariest season ever."

Is the Chucky Series Canon With the Films?

Yes, the Chucky TV series is in-canon with the long-running horror franchise. This means that all seven canon Chucky movies, Child's Play, Child's Play 2, Child's Play 3, Bride of Chucky, Seed of Chucky, Curse of Chucky, and Cult of Chucky, all precede the Chucky TV series. For fans new to Chucky, watching the Chucky movies isn't vital to enjoying the Chucky TV series, but there are plot threads that carry over decades across the story, and plenty of Easter eggs to keep out for too.

Season 3 of Chucky arrives on October 4th.

What do you think about the real-life arrest of Chucky? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section.