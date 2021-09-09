Michael Fassbender and Alicia Vikander Reveal Birth of Newborn Child

Tomb Raider star Alicia Vikander and her husband, X-Men star Michael Fassbender, are parents. Vikander revealed that she and Fassbender welcomed their first child earlier this year. Vikander shared the news in an interview with PEOPLE, saying that she now has a new understanding of life as a parent and explained that this life change will have an influence on her future work.



“I now have a whole new understanding of life in general,” Vikander said. “That’s pretty beautiful, and obviously will give a lot to any of my work in the future.”



Vikander didn’t reveal any details about her family’s new addition but did tell the outlet that she is trying to stay in the moment when it comes to the changes and milestones of being a parent.



“No, I think I’ll wait with that one,” Vikander said. “I’m enjoying finding it out in the moment right now, more than anything.”



Vikander and Fassbender first met in 2014 on the set of The Light Between Oceans. In the film, they played a husband and wife living in a lighthouse who discover an abandoned baby and raise it as their own. The two kept their relationship private before being married in Ibiza in October 2017.



Vikander will next appear in Blue Bayou, which opens in theaters on September 17th. In the film, she plays Kathy, an expectant mother whose Korean adoptee Antonio (Justin Chon, who also wrote and directed the film) is facing deportation. She also recently appeared as Essel/The Lady in The Green Knight, but Tomb Raider fans are still hopeful for a sequel to the 2018 film and Vikander is as well. She told ComicBook.com earlier this year that she was excited to read scripts once they came her way. In May, writer and director Misha Green shared that the first draft of the script had been finished, though a title for the project hadn’t even been approved at that time.



“[Writer/director] Misha [Green] is about to … A script is coming in very soon. She’s extremely hardworking,” Vikander confirmed with ComicBook.com. “And so, I can’t say anything, because like you said, COVID kind of put everything just up in the air. But yeah, I’m excited to read scripts and hope that it’s something that we’ll find a way to make.”