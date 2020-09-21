Michael Lonsdale, Actor in James Bond Movie Moonraker, Dies at 89

✖

Monday morning brought sadness to the film community, as news broke that actor Michael Lonsdale had passed away at the age of 89. Lonsdale appeared in over 200 films and TV shows during his 60-year career, though most fans know him best as the villain in the 1979 James Bond movie, Moonraker. Appearing as Hugo Drax in Moonraker, Lonsdale established himself as one of the most memorable Bond villains over the years, going toe-to-toe with Sir Roger Moore's 007 in a fight for the fate of the world. The official 007 Twitter account shared a message regarding Lonsdale's passing.

"We are very sad to learn of the passing of Michael Lonsdale, who played Hugo Drax in Moonraker," reads a statement from James Bond producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli. "He was an extraordinarily talented actor and a very dear friend. Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this time."

The Twitter account for the late Sir Roger Moore, who starred as James Bond in Moonraker, also shared a tribute to Lonsdale.

"Terribly saddened to learn Michael Lonsdale has also passed away today," reads the tweet. "As Hugo Drax he was a smooth-tongued and cultured adversary to 007 in Moonraker."

Terribly saddened to learn Michael Lonsdale has also passed away today. As Hugo Drax he was a smooth-tongued and cultured adversary to 007 in Moonraker. pic.twitter.com/qoBbziZlZ9 — Sir Roger Moore (Legacy) (@sirrogermoore) September 21, 2020

Moonraker was Moore's fourth film as James Bond, and he would go on to star in three additional films after that. His run ended with A View to a Kill in 1985. Moore sadly passed away in 2017 at the age of 89.

In addition to his role as Drax in Moonraker, Lonsdale starred in films such as Munich, Ronin, and The Day of the Jackal. His most recent role came in the film Sculpt in 2016.