Michelle Yeoh Marries Fiancé After 19-Year Engagement

Michelle Yeoh is having quite the year. First, the longtime star won her first Academy Award for her role in Everything Everything All At Once, which almost took home the award for Best Picture and more. Yeoh was also featured in American Born Chinese and Transformers: Rise of the Beasts this year, and she's been busy filming the highly-anticipated Wicked movie. In addition to having a thriving career, Yeoh's personal life is also flourishing. This week, it was revealed that Yeoh married her longtime fiancé, former Ferrari CEO Jean Todt, after a 19-year engagement.

Well-known racer Felipe Massa attended Yeoh and Todt's wedding and shared photos from their big day. "Happy marriage Jean Todt and Michelle Yeoh love you so much," Massa wrote. "We met in Shanghai on 4th June 2004," the wedding program reads. "On 26th July, J.T. proposed to marry M.Y. and she said YES! Today after 6992 days on 27th July 2023 in Geneva, surrounded by loving family and friends, we are so happy to celebrate this special moment together!" In Massa's post, you can see another important guest was present at the wedding: Yeoh's Oscar. You can check out the post below...

Will Everything Everywhere All At Once Get a Sequel?

Everything Everywhere All At Once was an action-packed multiverse story about mothers and daughters, and some have wondered if it would be getting a follow-up. However, you should not expect the Daniels to make a sequel any time soon. In fact, Yeoh took part in the Kering Women in Motion talks (via Variety) at Cannes earlier this year, and explained why there wouldn't be a follow-up to Everything Everywhere All at Once.

"There are mega films that suffer terrible losses, yet they still go and keep doing the same thing," Yeoh said. "It's the studios thinking that's their comfort zone: these movies, the budgets get bigger and they feel more violence, the more CGI will make it better – but the truth of the matter is it's not. It's really storytelling. In Everything Everywhere All At Once, even though we traveled the multi-verses, the main theme was love."

"There's no sequel," Yeoh added during her talk with Variety at Cannes. "We would just be doing the same thing."

"The most important thing it has done is it has generated such pride with our people," Yeoh continued, referencing the movie's Oscar wins, including her own, which made her the first Asian actor to win Best Actress and only the second woman of color after Halle Berry. "The day I won I honestly heard the roar of joy that came from that corner of the world. It's been slowly moving in that way and this has pushed the door open and it's not shutting behind me... When there's so few roles in the past it's so competitive. If you get the job, I don't get the job. But now we have to change the mindset. If I'm successful, you can be successful."

