Tyson vs. Jones Jr. Viewers Can't Believe Match Ended in Draw
At long last, Mike Tyson returned to the boxing ring for a highly anticipated bout against former champ Roy Jones Jr. Though the boxers went the length and fought all eight rounds — a special format crafted specifically for this exhibition bout — when the dust settled, the judges decided to make the match a draw. Neither Tyson, who's reportedly set to win $10 million from the event, nor Jones came out on top.
Suffice to say, the internet quickly lit ablaze as most chose Tyson as the clear winner. Those who didn't choose a winner for their own sake, expressed displeasure shelling out $50 for the pay-per-view without getting a satisfactory result. Others couldn't help but avoid chatting about the main event in the slightest and instead, continued to talk about Jake Paul's knockout of former NBA star Nate Robinson.
Keep scrolling to see what boxing fans are saying!
Real Winner
prevnext
A DRAW?! we all know who the real winner is🥊 #TysonJones pic.twitter.com/qMk2tDzCrp— lil zay👨🎨 (@kingzayann) November 29, 2020
But Not for Me
prevnext
#tysonvsjones— gabrielle (@gabriel13251012) November 29, 2020
Tyson after they call it a draw pic.twitter.com/tuxKn574iJ
Clowned
prevnext
How I felt after paying $50 just to see Nate Robinson get embarrassed by a YouTuber and the Tyson fight ending in a draw pic.twitter.com/Dlw6Fi1LBr— Godspeed (@Road14Runner) November 29, 2020
Pardon Me?
prevnext
Judges: “It’s a draw”
Mike Tyson: pic.twitter.com/SnmNg412IW— SwayJust (@JJman1414) November 29, 2020
Solid Meme
prevnext
Mike: Yea I'm cool with the draw , I had fun
Roy: Hell naw , I ain't never settled with a draw in my life
Mike: It's all good we gon definitely come back and do this again
Roy: pic.twitter.com/W0eefBkUTC— Ali (@PureShinigami) November 29, 2020
Impractical Jokers
prevnext
Now say the fight was a draw #tysonvsjones pic.twitter.com/iccHTz1xAw— JLeger (@legerjoshua13) November 29, 2020
Stephen A
prev
Still trying to figure out how the refs decided it was a draw #tysonvsjones pic.twitter.com/BPikFUqkix— Yaqub (@Yaqub234) November 29, 2020