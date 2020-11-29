Tyson vs. Jones Jr. Viewers Can't Believe Match Ended in Draw

At long last, Mike Tyson returned to the boxing ring for a highly anticipated bout against former champ Roy Jones Jr. Though the boxers went the length and fought all eight rounds — a special format crafted specifically for this exhibition bout — when the dust settled, the judges decided to make the match a draw. Neither Tyson, who's reportedly set to win $10 million from the event, nor Jones came out on top.

Suffice to say, the internet quickly lit ablaze as most chose Tyson as the clear winner. Those who didn't choose a winner for their own sake, expressed displeasure shelling out $50 for the pay-per-view without getting a satisfactory result. Others couldn't help but avoid chatting about the main event in the slightest and instead, continued to talk about Jake Paul's knockout of former NBA star Nate Robinson.

Keep scrolling to see what boxing fans are saying!