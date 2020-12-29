MTN Dew Major Melon Has Started Showing Up in Stores

The latest addition to the MTN DEW lineup has started to arrive in stores. Earlier this year, word surfaced MTN Dew Major Melon was going to get a wide release across retailers in the earliest parts of 2021 to coincidence with the Super Bowl. Now that it's nearly January, stores are starting to get their orders of Major Melon in, and have started to sell it to DEW fiends across the country.

With both a regular and Zero Sugar addition, Major Melon is shaping up to be a permanent addition to the DEW line right alongside the likes of Code Red, LiveWire, and the like. Unlike other permanent flavors like Frost Bite and Maui Burst — which are store exclusives to Walmart and Dollar General, respectively — it's expected Major Melon will be available at whatever retailers carry PepsiCo products.

Better yet, the reviews coming in for the soda also seem to be generally positive as people praise both the regular edition and the low-calorie Zero Sugar edition. Keep scrolling to see what DEW fans are saying!