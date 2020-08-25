Mountain Dew Is Releasing Another Mystery Halloween Flavor
Despite the trials and tribulations 2020 has put forth so far, the team at Mountain Dew continues chugging along as the company introduces new flavors whenever it can. Earlier this summer, Dew introduced the flashy MTN Dew Spark to Speedway locations across the country and now, a new mystery flavor is upon us.
Playing off a similar scheme as last year, the soft drink company is releasing MTN Dew VooDew 2 this year, a white beverage with a mystery flavor. Though it has yet to officially be announced by the company, VooDew 2 has already started popping up at grocery stores across the United States and it already has Dew drinkers chatting. Last year's flavor ended up being the iconic Dew flavor combined with Candy Corn and this year's, well...fans are already debating on what the flavor might be.
Keep scrolling to see what Dew fans are saying about the new mystery flavor.
Spoopy Packaging
The 2020 mystery flavor @MountainDew #voodew! 2019 mystery flavor was candy corn! pic.twitter.com/k2jHQDThFn— David Saw (@LAWomensHoops) August 24, 2020
Skittles
The new Mountain Dew VooDew tastes just like eating skittles.— 𝐓𝐨𝐛𝐢𝐚𝐬 𝐅𝐨𝐥𝐟 (@TobiasFolf) August 23, 2020
Candy Apple
Hey @MountainDew I think the mystery flavor for this year’s #VooDew is CANDY APPLE. Love it. Perfect way to kick off Halloween Season. pic.twitter.com/0S0CoNRigP— Scooter (@ScooterRulz91) August 22, 2020
More Skittles
Mtn Dew VooDew 2020 https://t.co/r42PVxrhkD— Nick Momrik (@nickmomrik) August 21, 2020
Caramel Apple
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.