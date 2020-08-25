Mountain Dew Is Releasing Another Mystery Halloween Flavor

Despite the trials and tribulations 2020 has put forth so far, the team at Mountain Dew continues chugging along as the company introduces new flavors whenever it can. Earlier this summer, Dew introduced the flashy MTN Dew Spark to Speedway locations across the country and now, a new mystery flavor is upon us.

Playing off a similar scheme as last year, the soft drink company is releasing MTN Dew VooDew 2 this year, a white beverage with a mystery flavor. Though it has yet to officially be announced by the company, VooDew 2 has already started popping up at grocery stores across the United States and it already has Dew drinkers chatting. Last year's flavor ended up being the iconic Dew flavor combined with Candy Corn and this year's, well...fans are already debating on what the flavor might be.

Keep scrolling to see what Dew fans are saying about the new mystery flavor.