Murder Hornets Freak Out The Internet Again
Murder Hornets have been sighted again in 2021 and the Internet is not exactly stoked about the development. The Washington State Department of Agriculture confirmed a brand new report about the Asian Giant Hornets in their state. Whatcom County played host to the incident on August 11th as entomologists worked diligently to identify the big. After about a day, they confirmed what the Department feared, the large creatures were harder to get rid of than they feared. The nature of the Hornets was even funnier when coupled with the picture of the bug attacking a wasp nest. Coincidentally, this was in Blaine, Washington, about 2 miles from the site where the Murder Hornet nest was discovered by the WSDA last year. 2020 was a year full of surreal developments and one of the stranger subplots finding a home in 2021 is par for the course in this wild year too. Check out what people had to say down below:
There back! Found near Cdn. border in Washington.— MLS22 (@MLS2210) August 14, 2021
Some murder hornets 3" in length. Be careful. pic.twitter.com/sDkFfGJhKr
“This hornet is exhibiting the same behavior we saw last year – attacking paper wasp nests,” Sven Spichiger, WSDA managing entomologist wrote in a press release. “If you have paper wasp nests on your property and live in the area, keep an eye on them and report any Asian giant hornets you see. Note the direction they fly off to as well.”
Do you think the Murder Hornets are here to stay? Let us know down in the comments!
THE MURDER HORNETS ARE BACK!!!!
Sorry for yelling. But they have an extra painful sting, AND they spit venom! @KevinandSluggo @955KLOS pic.twitter.com/5Iffiz36ck— Kevin Ryder (@thekevinryder) August 13, 2021
2021 is the sequel no one wanted
All I know is he is staring at me while I work in my home office… 2020 brought murder hornets 🐝 and 2021 clearly wants to 1 Up! 😂 pic.twitter.com/FHC6C7mLDq— Scott Tavegia (@ScottATavegia) August 13, 2021
Whatever happened to the murder hornets?— Dennis Hanabarger (@dhanabarger) August 13, 2021
Murder hornets are here. pic.twitter.com/q22wf75D7H— Cori George (@heyletsmakestuf) August 13, 2021
Murder hornets are back. Happy Friday, everyone! pic.twitter.com/fUeauDmPiQ— Jonathan Urquhart (@jjburquhart) August 13, 2021
Murder Hornets and COVID? My time machine works! It's 2020 all over again! https://t.co/bHhWIKq9qd— Ben Warwick (@BenCBS4) August 13, 2021
I was just saying this week the Murder Hornets had been quiet for too long https://t.co/spyCp2AB6Q— Bryce Madison (@NewsieBryce) August 13, 2021
The murder hornets are back in the US...maybe there is something to this Friday the 13th thing after all?— Rex Zane (@rexzane1) August 13, 2021