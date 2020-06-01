Murder Hornets have been sighted again in 2021 and the Internet is not exactly stoked about the development. The Washington State Department of Agriculture confirmed a brand new report about the Asian Giant Hornets in their state. Whatcom County played host to the incident on August 11th as entomologists worked diligently to identify the big. After about a day, they confirmed what the Department feared, the large creatures were harder to get rid of than they feared. The nature of the Hornets was even funnier when coupled with the picture of the bug attacking a wasp nest. Coincidentally, this was in Blaine, Washington, about 2 miles from the site where the Murder Hornet nest was discovered by the WSDA last year. 2020 was a year full of surreal developments and one of the stranger subplots finding a home in 2021 is par for the course in this wild year too. Check out what people had to say down below:

There back! Found near Cdn. border in Washington.

Some murder hornets 3" in length. Be careful.

“This hornet is exhibiting the same behavior we saw last year – attacking paper wasp nests,” Sven Spichiger, WSDA managing entomologist wrote in a press release. “If you have paper wasp nests on your property and live in the area, keep an eye on them and report any Asian giant hornets you see. Note the direction they fly off to as well.”

