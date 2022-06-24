Murph, the Horrifying Nerf Mascot, Is Now on Twitter

Every so often, a figure enters the pop culture consciousness and changes it forever, delivering something that the world didn't know it needed. The latest to have that honor might be Murph, the newly-unveiled mascot for the Nerf toy and game company. Murph, who uses nonbinary they/them pronouns, is an anthropomorphic figure whose body is made entirely out of Nerf darts. The character made their debut to some unexpected fanfare earlier this month, with the unconventional mascot courting a wide array of responses, from horror to genuine amusement, on social media. Now, it seems like Murph has gotten in on the game themselves, launching their own official Twitter account on Thursday. Murph made their Twitter debut with a pretty fitting mirror selfie, joking that they "had foam-o" about not being on social media.

Ok Twitter, I’m here now.

I had foam-o. pic.twitter.com/EfO3OBttwH — Murph (@MurphFromNerf) June 23, 2022

At the time of this writing, Murph's official Twitter account has just over 4,000 followers, and is only following four accounts — two official Hasbro accounts, the official account for ESPN, and the account for the equally-delightful Philadelphia Flyers mascot Gritty, who many compared Murph to when they debuted.

Created in a partnership with the ad agency The Martin Agency, Murph is poised to begin appearing in Nerf's commercials, retail outlets, and social media channels later this month. Murph's debut will be part of a multi-year marketing campaign titled "Unleash the Play in You."

"We wanted to introduce a mascot that represents this ageless, unbridled fun that lives in all of us and creates a physical embodiment of that feeling you get when you play with Nerf," Adam Kleinman, SVP and GM of Nerf at parent company Hasbro, said in a statement when Murph was first unveiled. "Nerf recognizes that while screens are great, there remains a need for kids, and their parents, to get out, get active and make memories."

While there's no telling exactly how Murph's social media presence will further evolve, the mascot has already been compared to all kinds of cryptids, being thrown into a hypothetical beef with now-iconic Philadelphia Flyers mascot Gritty, and being met with specific questions about their physiology, so it feels like the sky's the limit.

