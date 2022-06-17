Nerf's New Mascot Murph Is Already Horrifying the Internet
Nerf has impacted the world of play for generations, ever since the toy brand first entered the scene in 1969. While the company's plastic toys and foam darts have become ubiquitous, the brand has actually never had a mascot — and they decided to change that in a pretty unexpected way. On Friday, Nerf unveiled the first look at Murph, an anthropomorphic character who will now serve as the company's official mascot. Murph, who uses nonbinary they/them pronouns, is a figure whose body is made entirely out of Nerf darts.
"We wanted to introduce a mascot that represents this ageless, unbridled fun that lives in all of us and creates a physical embodiment of that feeling you get when you play with Nerf," Adam Kleinman, SVP and GM of Nerf at parent company Hasbro, said in a statement. "Nerf recognizes that while screens are great, there remains a need for kids, and their parents, to get out, get active and make memories."
Created in a partnership with the ad agency The Martin Agency, Murph is poised to begin appearing in Nerf's commercials, retail outlets, and social media channels later this month. Murph's debut will be part of a multi-year marketing campaign titled "Unleash the Play in You."
Murph's unveiling has already taken the Internet by storm, with the unconventional mascot sparking a wide array of reactions on social media. They have already courted comparisons to all kinds of cryptics, been thrown into a hypothetical beef with now-iconic Philadelphia Flyers mascot Gritty, and been met with specific questions about their physiology. Here are just a few of those reactions.
Elaborate
How DOES one describe "Murph"?
Uh... A multicolored humanoid koosh-covered creature wearing an orange jersey + sneakers emblazoned with "NERF"??
Please elaborate if you can... https://t.co/QJHQvUfwRE— ❌🧈😼🦋 (@LilJortsX) June 17, 2022
Oops
murph is p bad at nerf, the point is to not get hit https://t.co/Td2OpTyZKH— 🐸🐸ₓxˣHer Majesty Myoriko ˣxₓ🐸🐸 (@LumpiaLiker) June 17, 2022
Guide Me
*Puts My hands together in prayer*
Please guide me Murph, guide me to unleash Nerf animal that has always been in me https://t.co/gVcaCopl86— In Search of a better name (@ArcEntel) June 17, 2022
Morb
My favorite part of Nerf was when Murph yelled "It's Murphin time!" and then he murphed all over those guys https://t.co/qqZBFNNTju— dnd_drunkle (@DndDrunkle) June 17, 2022
Eternity
It's Nerf or N̶o̶t̶h̶i̶n̶g̶ Eternity in the eldritch dimension that birthed Murph, where you will be no doubt driven insane as your soul slowly fades through the great abyss https://t.co/atWtnT6Erp— jaron, the lorekeeper 🐢 (@JaronOfTheBored) June 17, 2022
In Tears
why am i in tears over murph the nerf mascot— mira is feeling empty post yj (@spitfireheist) June 17, 2022
Love
I actually love Murph the Nerf Monster with all my heart— Hieronymus Blech (@Bruisey) June 17, 2022
Questions
*getting escorted out of the hasbro meeting by security*— girlboss don biggaveli (@rwxoxo) June 17, 2022
ok just one more question, so can murph reload using the darts on his own body and then regrow more so he has a never ending supply of amo?