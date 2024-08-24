My Lady Jane Fans Launch Online Campaign to Save Prime Video Series

Earlier this month, Prime Video confirmed that they had cancelled the historical fiction series My Lady Jane after just one season, less than two months after it first made its debut on the platform. While the series wasn’t a huge ratings hit, it performed well with critics and had a devoted fan following and now, those fans are trying to bring the series back to life. According to EW, fans of My Lady Jane have launched an online campaign to save the series from cancellation and have already racked up more than 20,000 signatures on a petition for Prime Video to reverse course.

In addition to the petition, which you can find on Change.org, there is also a Linktree with further avenues to help the cause, including options for the fans to rate the series on IMDb and other cites as well as groups to follow, and an email template to send messages to Amazon COO Albert Cheng. There is also GoFundMe for an undisclosed surprise intended to aid the campaign. The petition was officially launched prior to news of the series’ cancellation.

“My Lady Jane, the fascinating adaptation on Amazon Prime has garnered widespread acclaim and quickly built a passionate fan base,” the Change. org petition reads. “After a successful first season, viewers are undoubtedly craving a follow-up. Amazon Prime has. yet to officially announce a second season, leading many fans to uncertainty and disappointment. The popularity of the show is evident as it ranks particularly well amongst viewers. Renewing My Lady Jane would not just please fans, it would also generate a significant amount of traffic and viewership benefits for the streaming platform. We are calling upon Amazon Prime to listen to the voices of fans around the globe and confirm the renewal of My Lady Jane for a second season. Show your support for this unique storytelling, sign this petition to demand the return of My Lady Jane.”

What Is My Lady Jane About?

Based on the 2016 novel of the same name from Jodi Meadows, Brodi Ashton, and Cynthia hand, My Lady Jane tells the tragic tale of Lady Jane Grey (Emily Bader), the young Tudor noblewoman who was Queen of England for nine days and then beheaded, back in good ol’ 1553. The series is an alternate approach to history promising to retell it the way it should have happened: the damsel in distress saves herself. This is an epic tale of true love and high adventure set in an alt-universe of action, history, fantasy, comedy, romance, and rompy-pompy. Buckle up.

The cast of My Lady Jane also included Edward Bluemel as Lord Guildford Dudley, Anna Chancellor as Lady Frances Grey, Rob Brydon as Lord Dudley, Jordan Peters as King Edward VI, Kate O’Flynn as Princess Mary, Abbie Hern as Princess Bess, Henry Ashton as Lord Stan Dudley, Dominic Cooper as Lord Seymour, and Jim Broadbent as the Duke of Leicester.

Details on what a second season of My Lady Jane would have entailed have been few, but the book series does have two additional installments — one featuring Jane Austen protagonist Jane Eyre and one centering around Wild West folk hero Calamity Jane — as well as a spinoff centered around Mary Queen of Scots, My Contrary Mary.