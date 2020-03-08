Coffee mate Introduces Edible Cinnamon Toast Crunch Spoons for National Cereal Day

Cereal-eaters around the world gathered to celebrate National Cereal Day this weekend with various vendors and brands holding Cereal Day-centric events and promotions throughout the weekend. That includes the team at Coffee mate, who partnered with the Cinnamon Toast Crunch team at General Mills to come up with delectable cinnamon sugar cookie spoons. The spoon itself isn’t something that’s technically going to be readily available; instead, a select few Cinnamon Toast Crunch fans will be able to enter a social media contest on Twitter to win a spoon or two.

Due to all the excitement around our sweepstakes, we’re extending it through #NationalCerealDay! To enter, tweet using #CoffeemateSweepstakesEntry and follow @Coffeemate. NPN. Must be 18+ & US or DC resident. Ends 11:59 PM ET 3/8/20. Rules: https://t.co/Ecd41svHBT pic.twitter.com/wc10Xwml06 — Coffee mate (@Coffeemate) March 3, 2020

To be entered to win your edible cinnamon sugar cookie spoons, you need to follow @Coffeemate and tweet a time (or two) using the #CoffeemateSweepstakesEntry hashtag.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The collaboration between Coffee mate and Cinnamon Toast Crunch launched in January when the coffee cream company launched a flavor based on the fan-favorite cereal. The creamer itself is now available at most major retailers and carries a suggested retail price of $3.99.

“Bring the flavor of your favorite breakfast cereal to your cup by stirring in the amazing goodness of Coffee mate Cinnamon Toast Crunch creamer,” the brand says of its new flavor. “With cinnamon, brown sugar and hints of toasted cereal to finish, this creamer tastes like the best of the “cinnamilk” left in your bowl.”