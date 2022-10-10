Nestle Toll House Brings Back Two Fan Favorite Winter Cookie Dough Flavors

With October here and Halloween just a few weeks away, it may still be prime pumpkin spice all the things season, but another great snack season will soon be upon us. That's right, the winter holiday snack season is coming and bringing with it all of the favorite warm, comforting flavors for those colder days ahead and now Nestle Toll House is gearing up for things with the return of its seasonal cookie doughs including flavors coming back due to popular demand. Returning to grocery stores and retailers nationwide this year for a limited time are Nestle Toll House Peppermint Cocoa Cookie Dough and Nestle Toll House M&M's Minis Holiday Cookie Dough.

The Nestle Toll House Peppermint Cocoa Cookie Dough will spruce up your holiday cookie game as this beloved, fan-favorite returns. The dough features red and white peppermint chunks and an indulgent cocoa flavored cookie dough — it's kind of like a peppermint mocha and a brownie got together to make the perfect cookie. The dough is available in 14 oz. packages with a suggested retail price of $3.49.

The Nestle Toll House M&Ms Minis Holiday Cookie Dough is one that brings together two major fan-favorites: sugar cookie dough and red and green Holiday M&Ms Minis candies! It's a much-loved classic that is also available in 14 oz. packages for a suggested retail of $3.49. Both the Peppermint Cocoa Cookie Dough and the M&M's Minis Holiday Cookie Dough are making their way onto store shelves nationwide now and will be

available for a limited time through the holiday season.

Of course, if it's a little too soon for you to be thinking about your winter holiday treats, you do still have some fall seasonal offerings available as well. Nestle Toll House announced earlier this year that both Pumpkin Spice and M&M's Ghoul's Mix Sugar Cookie Dough are back for the fall and those flavors are available now as well — though with spooky season starting to wind down, if those are among your favorites, you'll want to grab those sooner rather than later.

Are you excited for winter holiday treat season to arrive? Will you be trying either of these holiday favorites from Nestle Toll House? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section!