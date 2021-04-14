New Funko Foodies Pops Include White Castle, Mac & Cheese, Pringles and More

Funko's Ad Icons lineup is hugely popular, but not every food brand has a mascot that is ready-made for a Funko Pop figure. That's why some genius at Funko decided to make the packaging into the Pop, giving birth to the Foodies line. The first wave launched back in January, and wave 2 is now up for pre-order. Here's the breakdown...

The new Foodies Funko wave includes both Pop figures and Plush with brands like Kraft Macaroni & Cheese, White Castle, Hot Tamales, Post Fruity Pebbles cereal, and Pringles. There's also a Tapatio Man Pop figure in the standard Ad Icons lineup. Pre-orders for all of these figures are available via the links below - exclusive figures in the wave are marked

Note that Entertainment Earth is also running a BOGO 50% off sale on Funko Pops until April 27th. You can keep tabs on all of the latest Funko Pops and where to get them right here. Some recent headlines include:

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.