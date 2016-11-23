New Look at Walt Disney World EPCOT Construction From Monorail

It's been several years since Walt Disney World announced the Moana-themed Journey of Water attraction at EPCOT, and work is currently well underway on that has been described as a "lush exploration trail" that will "invite guests to meet and play with magical, living water". Now, thanks to footage captured by a Walt Disney World guest on the park's Monorail, we're getting a new look at construction on that attraction and presumably aspects of EPCOT.

Shred on Reddit's r/WaltDisneyWorld, the short video gives both an overview as well as a few closer looks at some of the construction being done at EPCOT. At one point in the roughly one-minute clip, viewers can actually see rock formations being constructed, presumably as part of the Journey of Water attraction, though it's difficult to tell specifics from the video's overall angle. As various users in the comments noted, the construction represented in the video is more than just the Moana attraction and likely encompasses other aspects as well, though plenty of fans weren't especially happy with the construction — or the pace of the work — more generally.

Walt Disney World Imagineer Zach Riddley recently shared on Instagram artwork and details about Journey of Water.

"Today I'm excited to share more details from our Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana attraction coming to EPCOT," he wrote. "This image is a preview of the graphic style that will be used throughout the attraction, inspired by the design and visual language of the Walt Disney Animation Studios film "Moana." Our team created many original pieces that focus on the dynamic movement of water as it travels around the experience. Graphics like these will guide guests through the cycle of water in fun and engaging ways to tell our story of the vital link we share with water across our planet and inspire the important role we all share in preserving this life-giving and life-sustaining precious resource. We'll have much more to share soon on the details Imagineers are creating to bring this new attraction to life in World Nature."

What do you think about this new look at the Walt Disney World EPCOT construction? Are you looking forward to the Moana attraction Journey of Water? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.