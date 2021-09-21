New Space Force Uniforms Draw Comparisons To Star Trek And Battlestar Galactica

The Space Force branch of the United States military is back in the news, thanks to the latest uniforms that have been unveiled. The new “Guardian Service Dress” uniforms that made their debut today have quickly become the source of jokes, with social media users comparing The Space Force’s newest look to shows like Star Trek and Battlestar Galactica. This is not the first (and certainly not the last) time that The Space Force has been mocked for looking like a knock-off version of popular sci-fi franchises – but when the uniform fits, what are you gonna do?

See how social media is reacting to the Star Trek and Battlestar Galactica stylings of The Space Force’s new uniforms:

The Space Force Guardian Service Dress Uniform

JUST IN: The Space Force has released new prototypes for the "Guardian Service Dress" uniform pic.twitter.com/4qg0083V1p — Dave Brown (@dave_brown24) September 21, 2021

Here’s is the new uniform The Space Force revealed. What do YOU see in this inkblot?

Like Star Trek? Ok With Me!

The new Space Force uniforms really do remind me of Star Trek. Not gonna lie, I think they’re awesome. #asc21 pic.twitter.com/hOmtEU5r8G — Will of Texas🇺🇸⚜️ (@WilliamofTexas) September 21, 2021

All some people need to hear is “Star Trek” and they are on board.

Go Full Fashion

Everyone's talking about the Space Force uniforms but I would like to remind you all of this gem from Star Trek TNG



What's your favorite sci-fi dress uniform?#SpaceForce #Space #scifi https://t.co/xQmaVbEZXg pic.twitter.com/e1skGpyZza — Chris Combs (@DrChrisCombs) September 21, 2021

Baby, if you want to copy Star Trek, you better copy it ALL.

Just Gonna Copy Battlestar, Huh?

USA “Space Force” prototype dress uniform on the Left



Battlestar Galactica uniform on the Right pic.twitter.com/msRWCcJ1Qd — Gwaihir the Windbag (@pufferfish2567) September 21, 2021

So you're really gonna make the Space Force uniforms look like Battlestar Galactica huh? pic.twitter.com/PQXlK1Mt2t — Undoomed (@Undoomed) September 21, 2021

Wow, The Space Force is just going to straight rob Battlestar Galactica now? Really?!

Get Original!

Battlestar Galactica is not impressed. Don't the uniform geniuses at "Space Force" have original thoughts? pic.twitter.com/IcToobter3 — Billy Parker (@borntaurus1775) September 21, 2021

Can’t The Space Force – the branch of the military that may have to face unimaginable threats from the vast universe out there – even come up with their own uniform concepts?

Biden <3 Battlestar

Biden watching Battlestar Galactica before callin in those sweet new Space Force uniforms pic.twitter.com/blXksweeaj — Wet Michaels (@TurdFrgsonn) September 21, 2021

The President was on lockdown binge-watching the classics just like the rest of us. Not surprising

Air Force Already Been Doing It

I like how they did this at the Air Force association conference, highlighting that the Space Force's duties were done by the Air Force for decades without the need for an entire new branch wasting money on Battlestar Galactica knockoff uniforms with horribly tailored trousers — Ned Pyle (@NerdPyle) September 21, 2021

Seriously though, the Air Force has been doing this job WITHOUT the need for knockoff sci-fi uniforms.

How Long Will The Theft Go On?

I legit think that each time they make something new for Space Force, they pick a different space movie to steal from.

Logo – Star Trek

Soldier name – Guardians of the Galaxy

Uniform – Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets https://t.co/aNyBQjvXYT — Arrowhead First (@ArrowheadFirst) September 21, 2021

Seriously asking: How long will The Space Force’s intellectual theft be allowed to continue?