New Space Force Uniforms Draw Comparisons To Star Trek And Battlestar Galactica

New Space Force Uniforms Look Like ‘Star Trek’ & ‘Battlestar Galactica’

By

The Space Force branch of the United States military is back in the news, thanks to the latest uniforms that have been unveiled. The new “Guardian Service Dress” uniforms that made their debut today have quickly become the source of jokes, with social media users comparing The Space Force’s newest look to shows like Star Trek and Battlestar Galactica. This is not the first (and certainly not the last) time that The Space Force has been mocked for looking like a knock-off version of popular sci-fi franchises – but when the uniform fits, what are you gonna do? 

See how social media is reacting to the Star Trek and Battlestar Galactica stylings of The Space Force’s new uniforms: 

The Space Force Guardian Service Dress Uniform

Here’s is the new uniform The Space Force revealed. What do YOU see in this inkblot? 

Like Star Trek? Ok With Me!

All some people need to hear is “Star Trek” and they are on board. 

Go Full Fashion

Baby, if you want to copy Star Trek, you better copy it ALL. 

Just Gonna Copy Battlestar, Huh?

Wow, The Space Force is just going to straight rob Battlestar Galactica now? Really?!

Get Original!

Can’t The Space Force – the branch of the military that may have to face unimaginable threats from the vast universe out there – even come up with their own uniform concepts? 

Biden <3 Battlestar

The President was on lockdown binge-watching the classics just like the rest of us. Not surprising 

Air Force Already Been Doing It

Seriously though, the Air Force has been doing this job WITHOUT the need for knockoff sci-fi uniforms. 

How Long Will The Theft Go On?

Seriously asking: How long will The Space Force’s intellectual theft be allowed to continue? 

