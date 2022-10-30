NHL Mascot Gritty Dresses as Margot Robbie's Barbie for Halloween

Pack it up everyone, beloved NHL mascot Gritty has won Halloween this year. The Philadelphia Flyers mascot took the ice this weekend ready to party dressed as Margot Robbie's Barbie from the upcoming Greta Gerwig-directed Barbie movie and not only did Gritty rock the 1990s "Hot Skatin'" Barbie inspired look, but Gritty even found someone to dress up as Ken for the occasion. But of course, Gritty didn't just take the ice as Barbie. This was a full life in plastic is fantastic situation with the iconic mascot even releasing a short video featuring Gritty in his own Barbie Dreamhouse-style hangout, jamming out to tunes on a pink boombox and working on his vision board for his Robbie-inspired Barbie look.

The official Gritty Twitter account shared both the video and images of the epic costume asking "who wore it better" but it's pretty clear that Gritty is hands down the Barbie we need. Like we said, this one clearly wins Halloween this year — though Rebel Wilson and her friends also opted for a Barbie theme this year and their costumes are pretty clever as well. Of course, this isn't the first time Gritty has dressed up in some truly iconic pop culture looks. Earlier this year, Gritty got his hands on the Infinity Gauntlet and went full Thanos. He is, as they say, inevitable.

Who stars in Barbie?

Barbie will be directed by Greta Gerwig, with a script from Gerwig and Noah Baumbach. Robbie, who had been rumored to be attached to the project since 2018, will also be producing the project through her LuckyChap banner. The cast of the film will also include America Ferrera, Simu Liu, Kate McKinnon, Ariana Greenblatt, Alexandra Shipp, Emma Mackey, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Issa Rae, Michael Cera, Rhea Perlman, Will Ferrell, Ncuti Gatwa, Emerald Fennell, Hari Nef, Sharon Rooney, Scott Evans, Ana Cruz Kayne, Connor Swindells, Ritu Arya, and Jamie Demetriou.

"I think it's a great opportunity to put some positivity out into the world and a chance to be aspirational for younger kids," Robbie said of the film in a 2019 interview.

The film has been in the works for quite some time, after years of Sony attempting an adaptation starring Amy Schumer.

"Barbie is one of the most iconic franchises in the world and we are excited to partner with Warner Bros. Pictures and Margot Robbie to bring her to life on the big screen," Ynon Kreiz, Chairman and CEO of Mattel, said at the time. "We look forward to building on this collaboration with Warner Bros. Pictures as we tell the stories of our beloved brands. Mattel Films is on a path to demonstrate the enormous potential of our brand portfolio, as we continue to execute on our strategy of transforming Mattel into an IP-driven, high performing toy company."

"Playing with Barbie promotes confidence, curiosity and communication throughout a child's journey to self-discovery," Robbie said in a press release at the time of the announcement. "Over the brand's almost 60 years, Barbie has empowered kids to imagine themselves in aspirational roles from a princess to president."

What do you think of Gritty's Barbie Halloween costume? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section!

Barbie will be released exclusively in theaters on July 21, 2023.