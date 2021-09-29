Northern Ireland Facing Clown Shortage

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused a shortage of a number of things. Earlier this month it was reported that both Chick-Fil-A and McDonald’s were dealing with a “worker shortage” as a result of the pandemic that led the fast-food chains to close some of their dining rooms. Recently, there have been reports that due to shortages and issues with shipping and logistics globally there could be issues with getting toys, dolls, games, and even books on store shelves in time for the holiday season as well. Now, Northern Ireland is also dealing with a shortage related to the ongoing pandemic: a shortage of clowns.



According to the BBC, Ireland’s Tom Duffy’s Circus is experiencing a shortage of clown performers with co-owner David Duffy appealing to people from Northern Ireland to apply for the vacant roles. Duffy cites the COVID-19 lockdowns of 2020 as a reason for the clown shortage, noting that many circus performers returned to their home countries early in 2020. The circus itself has been closed for over 500 days but is expected to begin touring again in Northern Ireland due to changes in COVID-19 restrictions. As for why Duffy is looking for clown applicants specifically in Northern Ireland? Performers in other countries have already been able to go back to work, limiting the pool of artists available.



“Because all the circuses in Europe and in England have been up and operational for the past six months, that huge pool of EU artists are already back at work and up until last week we haven’t been able to even get visas issued for non-EU artists and entertainers,” Duffy said. “That’s why we’re trying to reach out for any of our folks at home who feel that they can give it a go.”



As for what’s required to be a clown, Duffy explained that a successful candidate would have to be adaptable and able to think on their feet as well as be able to “light up” the ring, no matter their mood outside of character.



“When you go into the circus ring and you’ve got 700 to 800 people looking at you, no matter what sort of mood you’re in you have to light up that circus ring,” Duffy said. “A clown actually can be the loneliest place because you’re in there on your own and you have to be able to read your audience, in a short couple of minutes you have to be able to get a rapport going with them and interact and feed off them.”



What do you think about Northern Ireland’s clown shortage? Let us know in the comment section.

Photo by Kirill Kukhmar\TASS via Getty Images