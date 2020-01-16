Burger King Earns Wrath of One Million Moms for Using “D-Word” in Commercial

The conservative activist group One Million Moms is slamming Burger King over the use of what they are calling “the d-word” in a commercial for the fast food chain’s Impossible Whopper. The group has posted a press release declaring that the ad is “irresponsible and tasteless” as well as damaging to “impressionable children viewing the commercial.”

The commercial in question actually was first posted online back in August, around the time that Burger King rolled the plant-based Impossible Whopper out to restaurants nationwide and features a group of people taste-testing the plant-based burger. One of the tasters is so surprised by the flavor of the patty that they declare “Damn, that’s good” with a mouthful of food. For One Million Moms, it’s the use of the word “damn” that crosses the line. The group issued their statement on Friday (via WSMV).

Videos by ComicBook.com

One Million Moms finds this highly inappropriate. When responding to the taste test, he didn’t have to curse. Or if, in fact, it was a real and unscripted interview in which the man was not an actor, then Burger King could have simply chosen to edit the profanity out of the commercial,” the group said in a press release.

“Burger King’s Impossible Whopper ad is irresponsible and tasteless. It is extremely destructive and damaging to impressionable children viewing the commercial. We all know children repeat what they hear.”

This is far from the first time that One Million Moms as taken to slamming companies for content that they don’t like. The group, which is a division of the non-profit evangelical Christian group American Family Association, has previously targeted companies featuring LGBT relationships and people with Hallmark being the most recent target for a Zola ad that featured a lesbian couple. Hallmark removed the ad after pressure from the group.

In the Burger King situation, One Million Moms is calling on people to sign a petition to demand that Burger King either pull the ad or edit the “damn” comment out of it entirely. As of the time of this article’s writing, the petition has over 10,000 signatures.

“This ad is airing during prime time, when families are likely watching. Burger King should be more responsible in its marketing decisions. Let the fast-food restaurant know that as a parent and a customer you are disgusted by its recent marketing choices,” the statement reads. “Burger King needs to know parents do not approve!”