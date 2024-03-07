Oscar Mayer Making Meatless Hot Dogs Now

Plant-based hot dogs are hitting the market. Wednesday, Oscar Mayer announced it will soon release its first-ever line of meatless hot dogs for the masses. According to the iconic scarlet and amber hot dog brand, the line will include both NotHotDogs and NotSausages, the company's take on plant-based franks and plant-based bratwursts.

"At The Kraft Heinz Not Company, our goal is to create mouthwatering, plant-based foods that are delicious and accessible for everyone – from the devoted vegan to the plant-based curious," Lucho Lopez-May, CEO, The Kraft Heinz Not Company, offered in a press release. "We know people are hungry for plant-based meat options from brands they know and trust. In launching the joint venture's first product in the plant-based meat category, we saw an opportunity to satisfy these consumer cravings, leveraging NotCo's revolutionary AI technology and the power, equity, and legacy of the Oscar Mayer brand."

Oscar Mayer's NotHotDogs and NotSausages aren't expected to see wide release before later this year, although people attending Expo West next week will be able to try the plant-based items at the Oscar Mayer booth. The items will join Oscar Mayer's "Not" line, which already includes NotCheese, NotMac&Cheese, and NotMayo.

"Plant-based is one of the fastest growing segments in food and beverage, but there are significant barriers to entry such as taste, texture, variety, and availability that leave current consumers dissatisfied," Lopez-May said of NotCheese slices last year. "This is the focus of the Kraft Heinz Not Company—to address those barriers by developing mouthwatering plant-based foods for all. Our vision to be the indispensable plant-based food company has motivated us to deliver foods that fit the way consumers are eating today."

