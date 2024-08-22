Oscar Winner Guillermo del Toro Is Live-Tweeting a Ghost Hunt

Guillermo del Toro may be known for his films that lean towards the spooky and the macabre, but now the filmmaker is dealing with something a little freaky in real life — and he’s live-tweeting it. On Social media, del Toro has been documenting what can only be called a ghost hunt after noting unusual occurrences at the hotel he’s staying at in Aberdeen, Scotland while filming Frankenstein, occurrences that reportedly prompted one of his producers into leaving.

“Whilst in Aberdeen, I am staying in an old 1800’s hotel,” del Toro wrote. “I am in the Most Haunted room of it — which was vacated this morning by one of our producers. Odd electrical and physical occurrences scared her into leaving asap. Stay tuned — if anything happens, I will report.”

“I always stay in ‘the most haunted rooms’ but only once did I experience anything supernatural — the rest of the time: nothing. I have high hopes. I love Scotland — and even when my links to it are not by bloodline, I feel close to it,” he continued. “My mother’s family side has lineage going to Ireland — the O’Colligan family. My Grandfather (after whom I am named) was Guillermo Gomez O’Colligan.”

Del Toro updated followers on the situation on Thursday, writing that nothing had happened — yet — but the room has an “oppressive” atmosphere and he will be sleeping in another room.

“UPDATE — I can only say nothing has happened yet, but the atmosphere in the room is oppressive and I am not gonna spend much more time in there,” he wrote. “It may be suggestion, but at this point I kept it but am sleeping in another room — I need 6 hours of sleep to have a good shooting day — I’m stopping there early and late in the day — but something is in that room with me… If anything happens or nothing does expect one or two more updates.”

Subsequent updates has seen del Toro share a photo of the mirror in Room #4 (the room in question) as well as note that “the room has more than vibes, there is something angry and territorial there. A shred of rage.” The most recent update as of this article’s writing was that del Toro was attempting an EVP (or electronic voice phenomenon) on his iPhone.

Del Toro is currently in Scotland to shoot Frankenstein. The film stars Oscar Isaac, Christoph Walz, Mia Goth, and Jacob Elordi and production on the film kicked off earlier this year. According to del Toro’s frequent collaborator and producing partner J. Miles Dale, the filmmaker is working on making his own little Monster Universe between Pretorius, the working name for this new Frankenstein film, and The Shape of Water.

“At one time, he was going to do the Monster Universe with Universal — Frankenstein’s Bride, Creature from the Black Lagoon, Invisible Man, The Wolf Man — and he didn’t,” Dale previously explained to The Academy. “We feel like Shape of Water was kind of a version of a creature. So now, here he is doing his own Monster Universe.”

“In the last couple of films, certainly with Nightmare Alley and then with Pinocchio, we’ve dealt with the whole father-son relationship. And Guillermo and I both lost our fathers in the last few years. When you have a strong father figure, it’s a big part of our lives,” Dale continued. “This version of Frankenstein very much goes down that thematic road. So, I feel like this is the third film in Guillermo’s father trilogy. That’s exciting, and when you read the script, it’s very emotional and, of course, very iconic.”

Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein movie has yet to set a release date. Keep checking with ComicBook for updates on the filmmaker’s ghost hunt.