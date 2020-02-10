Birds of Prey Star Margot Robbie Gets Photobombed by Timothee Chalamet at the Oscars

The Oscars are over, but fallout from the event is far from over. Hollywood is still processing its biggest night, and fans are right there with the stars. From the good to the bad, every moment from the ceremony is being analyzed, but one encounter between Margot Robbie and Timothee Chalamet is going the extra mile.

Last night, the stars made their way down the red carpet ahead of the Oscars. It was there photographers snapped photos of Chalamet, but the actor lost focus when he set his eyes on Robbie.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you can see in the video below, the Little Women actor is seen posing on the red carpet with his hair slicked back. Donning a sleek jacket and dark pants, Chalamet looks ready for the evening, but he breaks his pose when he sees Robbie trailing behind him on the carpet.

And the #Oscars for the best photo-bomb goes to… Timothee Chalamet and Margot Robbie pic.twitter.com/DGRUDQNuRq — Variety (@Variety) February 10, 2020

While the Birds of Prey star poses on her own, Chalamet runs over to photobomb several of her shots. Robbie is quick to share a laugh with the younger actor after she playfully grabs his face. The adorable moment was met with applause from the photographers, and the pair separated just as quickly as they united.

For the two, the Oscars was an easy night as neither were nominated directly for an award. Chalamet is riding high on his work in Little Women while Robbie gained critical acclaim for her part in Bombshell. Both of the films picked up awards at the ceremony for behind-the-scenes talent, and you can bet the pair were proud to cheer on their crew.

Which star would you want to photobomb on the Oscars red carpet? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!