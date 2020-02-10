Bong Joon-Ho Ties Walt Disney's Record for Most Oscars in a Night

Parasite absolutely dominated The Oscars this year by sweeping every category it was nominated for. Even more impressive is that director Bong Joon-Ho managed to tie Walt Disney with his four Oscars in one event. The film is the talk of the web right now, and it is easy to see why. This is the first non-English speaking film to bring home the award for Best Picture. (That is a truly wild factoid because it is 2020.) But, in spite of stiff competition from genre heavyweights, pop culture juggernauts, and quirky intimate stories, Parasite managed to reach the mountaintop.

He had to give a number of speeches on the night, but his words after winning Best Director are what people will most likely remember in the years to come. Bong began, “Thank you. After winning best international feature, I thought I was done for the day and was ready to relax.”

“Thank you so much. When I was young and studying cinema, there was a saying that I carved deep into my heart, which is that 'the most personal is the most creative,’” he explained. “That quote is from our great Martin Scorsese. When I was in school, I studied Martin Scorsese's films. Just to be nominated was a huge honor. I never thought I would win. When people in the U.S. were not familiar with my films, Quentin always put my films on his list. He's here, thank you so much. Quentin, I love you.”

I BELIEVE that this means that Bong Joon-Ho ties Walt Disney by winning four Oscars in a single night. — Libby Hill (@midwestspitfire) February 10, 2020

“And Todd and Sam, great directors that I admire. If the Academy allows, I would like to get a Texas chainsaw, split the award into five and share it with all of you,” he joked to massive applause. “Thank you. I will drink until next morning, thank you.”

For those keeping score at home, the movie took home awards for Best Picture, Best Director, Best International Feature, and Best Original Screenplay at the Academy Awards. Bong's joking about drinking until the morning might be more than just jest after this display. He finally broke through the barriers faced by foreign films and achieved more than most people could dream of. If people weren’t listening before, they definitely will be now.

Parasite is now available on Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital HD

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!