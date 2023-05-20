Pearl Milling Company Continues the Mother's Day Celebration with Stack Up the Snapshots

Mother's Day may have been last weekend in the US but Pearl Milling Company thinks that moms — or any important parental figure — should be appreciated for more than just one day a year and now, they've launched a giveaway to do just that. This week, Pearl Milling Company announced their "Stack Up the Snapshots" giveaway in which one breakfast fan will win a special photo session to celebrate their family and create timeless memories in the process.

According to Pearl Milling Company, one winner of the Stack Up the Snapshots giveaway will be treated to a session that starts with a Pearl Milling Company pancake breakfast and ends with a family portrait they will be proud to show off. That's right, the winner gets breakfast and a professional photoshoot.

For those who want to enter, this is what you need to know. You'll need to go to this website, StackUpTheSnapshots.com and enter your email address to go to the entry submission page. From there, you can nominate your parental figure — doesn't have to be just a mom — or even yourself for your chance to win the experience. You can enter through 11:59 p.m. ET on June 2nd. Full rules are available on the site. You can also check out three families who have already had their Stack Up the Snapshots experience on the website as well.

This Stack Up the Snapshots promotion isn't the first time that Pearl Milling Company has celebrated families. Last Christmas, the brand launched their Family Stack Sweater in partnership with Ugly Christmas Sweater to bring families together — literally — for the holidays. Those sweaters came in two-person, three-person, and four-person varieties so that everyone in the group could wear them while enjoying pancakes.

Pearl Milling Company was formerly the Aunt Jemima brand, taking its name from the small mill in St. Joseph, Missouri where the brand was founded in 1888. The brand made the formal name change to Pearl Milling Company in 2021.

Will you be entering the Stack Up the Snapshots giveaway? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section.