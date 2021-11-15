Pee-Wee Herman Returning As Radio Show Host

Pee-wee Herman (aka Paul Reubens) is making (another) comeback – this time as a radio show host! Reubens made the announcement of his new radio show today, in a press release done in the voice of his Pee-wee Herman character: “Dear most esteemed journalists, it’s Pee-wee Herman here and I am going to be a DJ on a new radio show airing on KCRW! I’m so excited, it’s my very first one!… Join me and my friends Chairry, Magic Screen, Miss Yvonne, and some surprise special guests (HINT: they are super famous!), while we listen to some of the greatest music ever recorded!”

You can check out the full press release for Pee-wee Herman’s new radio show, below:

For Immediate Release (Or WHENEVER!) PEE-WEE HERMAN (ME!!) GETS A RADIO SHOW ON KCRW! Milky Way Galaxy, Planet Earth, Next to the Pacific Ocean, i.e. Santa Monica, CA (November 15, 2021) – Dear most esteemed journalists, it’s Pee-wee Herman here and I am going to be a DJ on a new radio show airing on KCRW! I’m so excited, it’s my very first one! I mailed them a letter, which got lost (apparently!), and then tagged them on Twitter and THEN they didn’t believe it was me until my biggest, bestest, most amazing fans called and called and jammed up their phone lines (hee hee)! Thank you fans because they are going to get me some donuts and leave me the keys to the studio while they are on vacation! Join me and my friends Chairry, Magic Screen, Miss Yvonne, and some surprise special guests (HINT: they are super famous!), while we listen to some of the greatest music ever recorded! This is all happening on Friday, November 26, at 6 p.m PST, so you better get out your transistor radio and listen to my amazing voice! Got any questions? Reach out to a nice lady named Laura who did not write this for me!

Reubens has been doing his Pee-wee Herman character since the early 1980s. A 1981 HBO special featuring Pee-wee led to a 1985 feature film, Pee-wee’s Big Adventure in 1985. That film took the dirtier edges of Reubens satirical “childlike adult” persona and shaved them (somewhat) down for a more family-friendly tone. The family appeal of Pee-wee’s Big Adventure spawned the Pee-wee’s Playhouse kids TV series, which ran on CBS from 1986 through 1991. Pee-wee’s Playhouse cemented the character as a mainstream staple, which has sustained his popularity for decades since. Reubens got a Netflix movie, Pee-wee’s Big Holiday in 2016, and now this radio show.

