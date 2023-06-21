Peet's Coffee is Looking for a Chief Cold Brew Officer

If you love coffee — especially cold brew — Peet's Coffee may just have your dream job opportunity. On Wednesday, the brand announced that they are on the hunt for their first-ever "Chief Cold Brew Officer" and they are seeking a cold brew connoisseur to fill the role, no executive experience required. According to the brand, all one has to do to qualify to be the CCBO is love coffee and be willing to indulge in Peet's cold brew all summer long.

According to Statista, consumption of cold brew coffee has grown massively in recent years — with a huge growth rate of over 500 percent. It's one of the fastest growing segments in the global coffee industry which makes it no surprise that Peet's is declaring Summer 2023 the summer of cold brew, and that's where the CCBO comes in. The brand is looking for cold brew afficionados willing to be the official Cold Brew ambassador for Peet's, going to Peet's Coffee locations and inspiring others to join the cold brew revolution. The CCBO will also need to embrace their inner influencer and advise on current coffee trends on social media by capturing and sharing photos, videos, and stories of their cold brew adventures on social media platforms, and of course, they have to be down with "Cold Brew and Chill", pledging to always make sure the clod brew is flowing when visiting their local Peet's all summer long. As for compensation? The CCBO will get an Unlimited supply of Peet's Coffee's cold brew, as well as some other perks. You can check out full details below.

"Are you a self-proclaimed cold brew aficionado? Are you the kind of person who can't resist the smooth, crisp, and refreshing goodness of a perfectly brewed cold coffee…especially one that is set apart from the rest? One that is expertly crafted with a blend specifically designed for cold brewing and thoughtfully prepared with a 12+ hour slow cold steeping process."

• About: To qualify for this very chill role, candidates must just declare their willingness to indulge in their personal love of Peet's cold brew all summer long. Best part? You'll be paid in the currency of your dreams — cold brew! The selected Chief Cold Brew Officer will be compensated with an endless* flow of Peet's Cold Brew Iced Coffee and the opportunity to share free cold brew to others for the rest of the summer along with perform the below job responsibilities:

Cold Brew Ambassador: You'll be the official Cold Brew ambassador for Peet's, going to Peet's Coffee locations and inspiring others to join the cold brew revolution.

Social Media Sip-sation: Embrace your inner influencer and advise on current coffee trends on social media! Capture and share captivating photos, videos, and stories of your cold brew adventures on social media platforms. Your content will drive engagement and generate excitement around Peet's Cold Brew Coffee's offerings.

Cold Brew + Chill: You pledge to always make sure the cold brew's flowing when visiting your local Peet's this summer, but as the CCBO, of course you're the master of chill.

• How to Apply: Peet's coffee will be taking applications at www.PeetsCCBO.com beginning today on the first day of summer, June 21 through June 30. All applicants need to do is tell Peet's why they are the ultimate cold brew connoisseur.

• Qualifications: Must have an undying passion for cold brew coffee. We're talking about a borderline obsession here! Your love for cold brew should be brewing in your veins. Ability to take the initiative to lead the cold brew revolution. You're a go-getter with a coffee potential to make a big impact!

• Perks: Unlimited* supply of Peet's Coffee's finest cold brew to fuel your caffeine-fueled adventures this summer. It's a brew-tiful perk that will keep you buzzing with joy!

An exciting opportunity to work with a renowned coffee brand and leave your mark on the cold brew industry.

The chance to spread the love for cold brew and see the joy it brings to others.

Set a BOGO deal day during the summer for all Peet's consumers.

*Terms and conditions apply. See official rules for more details.

What do you think? Will you be trying to become Peet's first ever Chief Cold Brew Officer? Let us know in the comment section!