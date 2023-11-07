Pentagon's New UFO Chief Is Already Resigning

Sean Kirkpatrick, the first director of the Pentagon's All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office, is on his way out the door. Tuesday, Kirkpatrick revealed he's retiring from the Department of Defense's public-facing UFO research office, ending a year-long stint atop the group. Kirkpatrick was initially set to retire from the Pentagon last year, but deferred his retirement to take his AARO leadership position.

"I'm ready to move on. I have accomplished everything I said I was going to do," Kirkpatrick said in a new interview with Politico. According to the website, Kirkpatrick's deputy Tim Phillips will serve as acting head of AARO until Pentagon officials hire a permanent replacement.

"Dr. Kirkpatrick has served the American people with honesty and integrity, tackling an incredibly difficult mission to explain the unknown," Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen Hicks added in a statement. "His commitment to transparency with the United States Congress and the American public on UAP leaves a legacy the department will carry forward as AARO continues its mission."

Kirkpatrick has been in the news much of the year with the public's renewed interested in UFOs and UAP, or unidentified anomolous phenomena. He most recently made headlines after firing back at the House Oversight Committee after its highly publicized hearing on UAP earlier this summer.

"I cannot let yesterday's hearing pass without sharing how insulting it was to the officers of the Department of Defense and Intelligence Community who chose to join AARO, many with not unreasonable anxieties about the career risks this would entail," Kirkpatrick wrote in the letter. Since then, Kirkpatrick has confirmed the authenticity of the letter, which was initially visible to only the official's connections on the professional social network.

"They are truth-seekers, as am I," Kirkpatrick added. "But you certainly would not get that impression from yesterday's hearing."

At the hearing, former intelligence official David Grusch testified the United States government is in possession of "non-human biologics."

"As I've stated publicly already … biologics came with some of these recoveries, yeah," Grusch said in response to a question from Rep. Nancy Mace (R-NC). When pressed on if those biologics were human or extraterrestrial, the official confirmed "non-human" biologics are what have been recovered from certain UFO crashes.

