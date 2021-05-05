Pepsi Blue Is Officially Back and Fans Are Loving It

By Adam Barnhardt

Pepsi Blue is back. The return of the nostalgic soda was announced earlier this month and as of this week, the blue soda has return to the shelves at supermarkets and convenience stores all across the land — and soda drinkers are freaking. While it isn't a permanent addition, like the new Pepsi Mango and Pepsi Mango Zero Sugar flavors introduced last month, fans are still ecstatic to get their hands on the berry-flavored elixir.

The drink was first introduced in 2002 and was only sold for a year or so before being yanked from shelves due to poor sales. "Pepsi Blue has the potential to reinvigorate the cola category," then-Pepsi CEO Gary Rodkin said back in 2002. Now that enough time has passed, Pepsi is trying one more stab at the product with this new limited-time offering.

See what people are saying below.

What other nostalgic treats are you hoping return in the future?

