Pepsi Blue Is Officially Back and Fans Are Loving It
Pepsi Blue is back. The return of the nostalgic soda was announced earlier this month and as of this week, the blue soda has return to the shelves at supermarkets and convenience stores all across the land — and soda drinkers are freaking. While it isn't a permanent addition, like the new Pepsi Mango and Pepsi Mango Zero Sugar flavors introduced last month, fans are still ecstatic to get their hands on the berry-flavored elixir.
The drink was first introduced in 2002 and was only sold for a year or so before being yanked from shelves due to poor sales. "Pepsi Blue has the potential to reinvigorate the cola category," then-Pepsi CEO Gary Rodkin said back in 2002. Now that enough time has passed, Pepsi is trying one more stab at the product with this new limited-time offering.
Feels like a good #TBT to announce this – throwing it back to 2002… #PepsiBlueIsBack pic.twitter.com/66K1Tl52yV— Pepsi (@pepsi) April 22, 2021
See what people are saying below.
Uhhh, they actually brought Pepsi Blue back-- Damn, I missed that stuff so much.— Midi (Writer) (@SereneMidnight) May 5, 2021
@pepsi thank you Pepsi for bring back my childhood lesgooo with that Pepsi blue! #PepsiBlueIsBack— ABON Gaming (@ABONGaming) May 5, 2021
Didn’t know they brought Pepsi Blue back...I don’t even like Pepsi but I’ve always liked this one. Fire af— LaLa (@L_Lapri) May 5, 2021
I'm gonna break my no-pop streak because PEPSI BLUE IS BACK AND I NEED TO GET SOME— Josiah (@roth1038) May 4, 2021
how i feel drinkin my #pepsiblue watching my #dogecoin #DogecoinToTheMoon pic.twitter.com/JTKiLQyOyP— ^Polly^ (@P0llywh0) May 4, 2021
@pepsi just cleaned out @Walmart #pepsiblueisback #PepsiBlue pic.twitter.com/u5LkZDEmCR— zestopower2.0 (@zestopower) May 4, 2021
