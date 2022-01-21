Pepsi Announces Its First-Ever Donut

Soft drinks have inspired all manner of meals over the years, especially when it comes to infusing the flavor of cola into sweet treats, with Pepsi announcing that it will be debuting its first-ever official donut that incorporates the beloved taste of the popular drink. The donut will be available exclusively at the Inglewood, California location of Randy’s Donuts, with the donut being served in a combo box that also includes a 20 oz. Pepsi. The Pepsi ColaCream Combo Box launches this Sunday, January 23rd, and comes with a QR code that fans can scan in hopes of unlocking a variety of prizes.

Per press release, “Reminiscent of the nostalgic soda shop flavors of the past, Pepsi-Cola and cream is the perfect flavor combination for cola lovers everywhere, complete with the signature Pepsi globe and a surprise sprinkling of pop rocks inside to provide an additional burst of flavor and fun.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Fans who order the Pepsi ColaCream Combo Box can scan the QR code on specially marked boxes for a chance to win items like limited-edition Pepsi x Randy’s Donuts merch, Randy’s Donuts gift cards, a year’s worth of Pepsi, or even custom-made Pepsi x Randy’s Donuts sneakers designed by artist Chad Carothers. Fans can also score a bonus entry by sharing the exclusive AR filter on Instagram with #PepsiRandysSweepstakes.

“To celebrate the limited-edition donut, Pepsi is also taking over the giant iconic Randy’s rooftop donut in Inglewood known throughout Los Angeles, in pop culture, and around the world. Fans can purchase the limited-time Pepsi ColaCream Combo Box for $5 from January 23rd to February 20th.”

“Our fans are trendsetters who are always on the lookout for new ways to enjoy the unapologetic flavor of Pepsi. Randy’s Donuts has been around for almost as long as Pepsi, and with over 70 years in the community, who better to team up with on our first-ever donut than a local pop culture icon,” Claudia Calderon, Marketing Vice President at PepsiCo Beverages North America, shared in a statement. “We can’t wait for fans to taste the donut and fall in love with our latest collaboration.”

“The Pepsi ColaCream Donut is our most creative and delicious collaboration so far. The Pepsi ColaCream Combo Box is the best way for Pepsi fans and donut lovers everywhere to enjoy this multi-sensory experience, which will literally pop in your mouth with flavor,” Mark Kelegian, owner of Randy’s Donuts, added. “We know our fans will love the Pepsi ColaCream Donut and will be coming back for more.”

Head to Randy’s Donuts starting January 23rd to grab one of the limited-edition combo boxes.

