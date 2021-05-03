Pepsi Is Starting Its Own Restaurant

✖

Pepsi is once again getting into the fast-food game. Starting today, the soda-maker is launching a pop-up restaurant pairing its line of beverages with an array of American fast-food staples. Pep's Place, as the delivery-only restaurant being called, will be available for next month in select markets around the country. Like other similar promotions in the past, Pep's Place isn't a physical location; instead, its meals will only be available for purchase through Door Dash, Grub Hub, and the restaurant's official website at PepsPlaceRestaurant.com.

As Pepsi is the mastermind behind Pep's Place, the line of Pepsi flavors will serve as the backbone of the restaurant's menu. Users are asked to pick their soda flavor first — anything from regular Pepsi to the new Pepsi Mango — before getting one of the entrees included on the menu. Main course options include cheeseburgers, hot wings, Cajun chicken sandwiches, chopped pork sandwiches, spare ribs, and chicken caesar salads, amongst others.

Sides — including mac and cheese, steamed broccoli, brownies, and potato chips — are also available at the pop-up, which will only be active for the next 30 days.

“For years we have known that Pepsi is the perfect complement to a variety of foods. But even though consumers know that food tastes Better With Pepsi, they often still forget to order a beverage with their favorite meals,” Pepsi marketing boss Todd Kaplan offers in a press release. “With the launch of Pep’s Place, we have designed a new ‘fast beverage’ restaurant delivery concept that features a menu and experience literally built around the idea of what foods go best with Pepsi, allowing consumers at home to fully optimize their meals. We are confident that by doing this, everyone will agree – and taste firsthand – how well Pepsi goes with their favorite foods.”

Pep's Place is a building block of a larger marketing campaign for the company, one it's calling "Better with Pepsi." As part of the marketing overhaul, Pepsi is releasing a series of television commercials showing off the pairings of the company's various soda flavors with the aforementioned foods.

The pop-up is also only available for the next 30 days in select markets throughout the United States, so it's recommended to see if you'll be able to get a bite to eat at PepsPlaceRestaurant.com.