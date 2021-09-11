Pepsi Launches New Soda Shop Line With Cream Soda and Black Cherry Flavors

In the ever-changing world of soda, Pepsi’s making sure it doesn’t get left behind. The soda-maker has had a string of wildly popular limited-time releases like “Cocoa” Cola and Pepsi Apple Pie and now, the company is adding an entirely new (limited-time) line to its product offering. To pay tribute to the soda parlors of yesterday, Pepsi has launched a line called Pepsi-Cola Soda Shop.

New flavors introduced through the line are expected to follow original recipes with full sugar and the works. At launch, Pepsi Soda Shop will carry two flavors — Pepsi-Cola Soda shop Black Cherry, “a deep rich all natural black cherry flavor” with “enhanced herbal notes” and Pepsi-Cola Soda Shop Cream Soda “a classic smooth cream soda flavor” with added “vanilla notes” and “Agave for complexity.”

Like other Pepsi products, Pepsi Soda Shop items should be available wherever soda is sold.

“Pepsi has a great heritage in music and we couldn’t be more thrilled to continue this legacy by partnering with Doja Cat around the launch of Pepsi-Cola Soda Shop,” Pepsi marketing vice president Todd Kaplan offered in a press release distributed by the company.”With a nod to the nostalgic soda shop flavors of the past, Pepsi-Cola Soda Shop is sure to become an instant classic in our limited time offering lineup.”

Doja Cat is helping launch the line’s ad campaign this coming Sunday during the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards with a Pepsi ad filmed as if it were a music video.

“Working with Pepsi on this remake of ‘You’re the One that I Want’ has been surreal,” the artist added in the release. “It’s such an iconic song and brand, so to have the creative license to put my own spin on it for the launch of Pepsi-Cola Soda Shop was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity; I had to be a part of it.”

The new Pepsi-Cola Soda Shop flavors will be available nationwide starting September 20th. They’re be available in both 12-packs of 12-ounce cans and single 20-ounce bottles.