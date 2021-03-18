Pepsi Announces New Pepsi Mango Flavor

Pepsi has had some interesting flavor launches in recent months. In January, there was the Pepsi "Cocoa" Cola launched for National Hot Chocolate Day while last fall it was Pepsi Apple Pie. And while those two flavors were limited editions, given away to Pepsi fans as part of social media promotions rather than full releases, Pepsi's newest flavor is not only for everyone to enjoy, but it's here to stay. On Thursday, Pepsi announced the rollout of their first new permanent flavored cola in five years, Pepsi Mango.

The surprising flavor is described as follows: "the bright citrus and rich caramel notes of an ice-cold Pepsi create the perfect cola base for the ripe, juice flavors that make mango so irresistible." Pepsi Mango will be available nationwide beginning on Monday, March 22nd, and will also mark the first time that the brand had a permanent release of both a Regular and Zero Sugar variety at the same time.

(Photo: Pepsi)

"Our consumers are always looking for new and exciting flavors, so we couldn't be more excited to introduce them to Pepsi Mango. Our team has created a surprisingly perfect match with Pepsi Mango, combining the delicious taste of Pepsi cola with the flavor of a sweet, juicy mango," said Todd Kaplan, Vice President of Marketing – Pepsi. "Mango is one of the most popular fruits in the world, and it serves as the perfect complement to Pepsi, creating an irresistible combination that our fans can enjoy everywhere throughout the year."

To celebrate this "perfect match" of flavors, in early April Pepsi will also launch an advertising campaign dedicated to helping real people find their own perfect match. The series, partly inspired by the video dating fad of the ’80s, will introduce the singles to the world with fun personality introductions and contact information so other singles at home can shoot their shot. Pepsi Mango will create avenues to ‘ship as many pairs as possible, all to help singles find their perfect match, like Pepsi and mango.

New Pepsi Mango will debut at grocery stores, mass retailers, and convenience stores nationwide on Monday, March 22nd in both Regular and Zero Sugar varieties in 12oz 12 packs as well as 20oz bottles.