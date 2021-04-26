MrBeast And Dream Partner To Make The Dream Burger

✖

Internet personality Mr. Beast has announced that he's teamed up with another online content creator, Dream, to create new menu item for his chain of MrBeast Burger restaurants. The "Dream" burger is now available at all of the 600 locations around the country for a limited time and its contents include: "Double smash patty with American cheese, lettuce, mayo, double pickles and extra bacon, topped with smashed avocado." You can find one of the restaurants near you and order the "Dream" burger by clicking here. Will you be seeking out the "Dream" burger at the MrBeast Burger chains? Sound off below and let us know!

The first MrBeast Burger restaurant opened in November of 2020 as a pop-up in Wilson, North Carolina and started as the world’s first free restaurant. MrBeast and his best friends, Chandler, Chris, and Karl, hosted thousands of fans at the event featuring an authentic one-of-a-kind experience featuring branding, packaging, uniforms and signage along with a free meal. In the time since then the chain quickly exploded, and there are now 600 locations around the country and in 45 states.

MrBeast Burger and Dream partnered together to make the DREAM BURGER! It’s now available at all 600 locations!!! ORDER IT AND TELL US WHAT YOU THINK! pic.twitter.com/NMEVV0qPrU — MrBeast (@MrBeast) April 26, 2021

The menu for MrBeast Burger includes the Beast Style burger with House Sauce, American cheese, and normal elements like lettuce and tomato, named for the man himself. MrBeast's friends get their own items on the menu as well including: Chandler Style, Two smashed crispy beef patties with house seasoning, served plain with American cheese on a bun; Chris Style, Two smashed crispy beef patties with house seasoning, sharp American cheese, bacon, topped with crinkle fries; and Karl's Grilled Cheese, 3 slices of American cheese griddled crisp on an inverted bun.

Me and Mr Beast just released a “Dream Burger” at his Mr Beast Burger restaurants! You can order on the Mr Beast Burger app or any delivery app, give it a try :) it has avocado which is green like me ! pic.twitter.com/gNHP9gGk9a — dream (@dreamwastaken) April 26, 2021

The YouTube star also included a Nashville Hot Chicken sandwich for those not big on the beef and looking for a little bit of spice. If you aren’t about that meat at all, there’s a grilled cheese option on the menu. Couple all of those staples with things like chocolate chip cookies for dessert and chicken tenders, and there’s a lot to love.