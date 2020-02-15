Planters to Introduce Blazin’ Hot and Jalapeno Cheddar Cheez Balls

Last year, Planters announced the permanent return of their classic Cheez Balls treats to shelves across the country. Now, business must be booming as the snackmaker has decided to add a few new flavors to the Cheez Balls line-up, including a much-anticipated Blazin’ Hot flavor. In total, four flavors will be available by the end of the year — Nacho and White Cheddar Cheez Balls are available now wherever treats are sold while the Blazin’ Hot variety will roll out this April. Jalapeno Cheddar Cheez Balls, on the other hand, will be made available sometime later this year.

“There has been incredible excitement around the return of PLANTERS Cheez Balls over the past few years,” Planters brand manager Samantha Hess said in a release. “We know fans love the cheezy flavor of Cheez Balls, but they also crave new and interesting flavor options. We created these new versions to give fans what they want, and we can’t wait for America to get their cheezy hands on them.”

The rollout comes in the midst of a marketing campaign the company has unleashed featuring the death of Mr. Peanut and the subsequent Super Bowl birth of Baby Nut. “It’s with heavy hearts that we confirm MR. PEANUT has passed away at 104 years old,” Hess said before the big game. “He will be remembered as the legume who always brought people together for nutty adventures and a good time. We encourage fans to tune in to MR. PEANUT’s funeral during the third quarter of the Super Bowl to celebrate his life.”

Alas, Baby Nut was introduced to the world and a social media phenomenon was born.