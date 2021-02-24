Popeyes Trolls Taco Bell Over New Chicken Sandwich Taco

✖

If you dip your toes into the process, the fabled "Chicken Sandwich Wars" didn't really kick off until Popeyes released its wildly popular sandwich nearly two years ago. Fast forward to 2021, and now even Taco Bell has joined in on the fun with its "Chicken Sandwich Taco," the chain's official entry in the glorious war that still pays tribute to its roots as a Mexican fast-food restaurant.

Now, Popeyes is pulling the ultimate troll move, poking fun at the announcement from Taco Bell. Tuesday afternoon, the chain released a TikTok that hungry Popeyes fiends can watch to learn how to make their own Chicken Sandwich Tacos with the sandwich Popeyes already carries in-store.

Better yet, as the "TikTurial" shows, you can make two Popeyes Chicken Sandwiches Tacos with one sandwich. Get the sandwich, cut it in half, and fold the bun around the respective halves of the sliced chick patty. Win win, no?

When Taco Bell unveiled its Chicken Sandwich Taco on Monday, the company admitted the offering was just the first chicken-based item it plans to release in the coming months.

"I love watching the competitors," Matthews told Business Insider in January. "I think a lot of players out there are doing a great job, but what I will say is that we will interrupt that with what we're going to do on chicken."

The chain has spent the past year really getting in tune with its fans, a process that's resulted in the return of potato-based items to the Taco Bell menu after an unceremonial removal last fall.

"Last year we had to shift entirely to drive-thru, which created longer lines for our customers and way more demand for our team members," Taco Bell CEO Mark King said in a video announcing the return. "So in order to create a better experience for both you and our teams, we had to simplify our menu, and unfortunately, removing potatoes was part of that. But it's a new year with new possibilities. And you know what? We're bringing them back! As of March 11th, potatoes are officially back at Taco Bell. Give us a minute to get them back to most restaurants, but know that we're working hard to make things right."

Cover photo by ERIC BARADAT/AFP via Getty Images