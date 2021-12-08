Popeyes Ugly Christmas Sweaters Are Back

For the third straight year, Popeyes is hoping you’ll get on board with its ugly Christmas sweater. Again, the company has partnered with UglyChristmasSweater.com to release a special orange and white Christmas-style sweater fans of the franchise will be able to purchase. As with years past, the design features that classic Popeyes orange with a chicken and a Christmas tree.

This year, however, the two companies are also releasing a matching beanie. All purchases made will end up benefiting the Popeyes Foundation, the fast-food joint’s charity arm that benefits families and children in need.

The sweaters and beanies are available in a bundle for $54.99 beginning Wednesday, December 8th, and will be available until supplies last.

You can see more information here.

The sweater promotion caps off a big year for the company, which finally decided to introduce chicken nuggets as part of its personal lineup this summer.

“Just like our game changing Chicken Sandwich, our new Chicken Nuggets are unlike anything you may have experienced before. We aim to show the world once again the magic of Popeyes® chicken with our new Nuggets. We believe that these piece(s) of crunchy, juicy delicious chicken will have guests question how they ever enjoyed chicken nuggets before this,” Popeyes president Sami Siddiqui offered in a press release.