Popular Streamer Raising Prices for First Time

Spotify is increasing its pricing for the first time since its US debut in 2011.

12 years after it first launched, Spotify is increasing its prices. Monday, the audio platform announced it would soon roll out increased pricing for all of its premium plans. Across the board, the pricing for each plan increase $1 per plan; that makes Spotify's Premium Individual Plan $10.99 per month, Premium Duo $14.99 per month, Premium Family $16.99 per month, and Premium Student $5.99 per month. It's the company's first round of price increases since it launched in the United States in 2011 and will go into effect next week.

"Since launching in 2008, Spotify has innovated and invested to build the best audio experience for you and your favorite artists and creators," the company's price increase announcement reads. "We have continually revealed new opportunities for fans and creators to connect through the power of our platform, from discovery tools like our new AI DJ, to fan-favorite shared experiences like Blend and the introduction of podcasts and audiobook content."

According to the announcement blog post, Spotify is the largest audio streamer in the world with over 200 million paid subscribers.

"With 200+ million Premium subscribers, we're also proud to be the world's most popular audio streaming subscription service, giving Premium users access to on-demand and ad-free music listening, offline music downloads, and quality music streaming," the company adds. "The market landscape has continued to evolve since we launched. So that we can keep innovating, we are changing our Premium prices across a number of markets around the world. These updates will help us continue to deliver value to fans and artists on our platform."

In addition to the United States, the price increase is impacting dozens of other countries as well. The full list of markets seeing increased pricing includes Andorra, Albania, Argentina, Austria, Australia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Belgium, Bulgaria, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Cyprus, Denmark, Ecuador, Estonia, Spain, Finland, France, United Kingdom, Greece, Guatemala, Hong Kong, Croatia, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Iceland, Italy, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Latvia, Monaco, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Malta, Mexico, Netherlands, Norway, New Zealand, Peru, Portugal, Serbia, Sweden, Singapore, Slovenia, Slovakia, San Marino, Thailand, Türkiye, United States, Kosovo.

On a FAQ page, Spotify says subscribers will receive an email notifying them of the price increase. Subscribers will also have a one-month grace period before the pricing officially increases, giving them time to assess if they'd like to continue using the service before the increases.