Waffle Crisp Is Coming Back

After a brief hiatus, Waffle Crisp is on its way back to store shelves. Monday, Post announced the return of the nostalgic cereal, unveiling new packaging for the breakfast treat across its social media platforms. The brand first launched in 1996 and Post continued to produce Waffle Crisp through 2018 before pulling it from shelves. This time around, the snack will be available in two different size options: a 11.5-ounce box and a 20-ounce box. 

The cereal is already starting to pop up on the shelves at stores across the country, and Post insists the brand's return this time is permanent. Keep scrolling to see what cereal fiends are saying.

