Waffle Crisp Is Coming Back
After a brief hiatus, Waffle Crisp is on its way back to store shelves. Monday, Post announced the return of the nostalgic cereal, unveiling new packaging for the breakfast treat across its social media platforms. The brand first launched in 1996 and Post continued to produce Waffle Crisp through 2018 before pulling it from shelves. This time around, the snack will be available in two different size options: a 11.5-ounce box and a 20-ounce box.
The cereal is already starting to pop up on the shelves at stores across the country, and Post insists the brand's return this time is permanent. Keep scrolling to see what cereal fiends are saying.
Best Ever
Definitely the best cereal in the world is the waffle crisp.— Fernando Aguillón (@Fernand76656510) June 23, 2022
Crisp the Stress Away
Having a stressful day— Owen Wilson (@samikpassa) June 20, 2022
Could really use a big bowl of waffle crisp, ya know?
On the Lookout
So Waffle Crisp done made a comeback OHhh snap. Gotta find a box or two of these jawns 😍 pic.twitter.com/flfMH3p6yB— ELIJAH'S DAUGHTER ADOS 🇺🇸 (@VA2PHILLY) June 18, 2022
Oh Yeah
Oh yeah , btw. Waffle Crisp is back. pic.twitter.com/ukIdyg5ULf— Damn.Mickey (@DamnMickeyNC) June 25, 2022
Binge Crisping
Yesterday the kid bought a box of waffle crisp, his ultimate favorite cereal as a kid that is not available locally, in two harbors & won his 90 mile bike race. He stopped & bought five more boxes on the way home today 😂 pic.twitter.com/LKEBqj0Pkq— m i s c h a s m o m (@mischasmom) June 26, 2022
Am I Dreaming?
Am I dreaming? Did I die? Waffle Crisp is back? Waffle Crisp is back! pic.twitter.com/pi89ozbbTm— 🏳️⚧️ Brandish Jaye-LTB Blk Mkt Uterus DM me🐮 (@Brandish_Jaye) June 20, 2022
I Have To
I have to find me a box of waffle crisp‼️— Mommy Dearest (@__Juicy_Fruit__) June 26, 2022