Powerball Numbers Finally Revealed After Lengthy Technical Delay, But No Jackpot Winner

Eager customers waiting to find out if they won the over billion-dollar Powerball jackpot were hit with a curveball when there was a technical delay Monday night. Late Tuesday morning, the Powerball numbers were finally revealed, and once again there is no winner. The next drawing is scheduled for Wednesday night and the Powerball jackpot has risen once again to a staggering $2.3 billion. This is definitely one of the largest lottery jackpots ever. According to Powerball.net, the jackpot is now more than $700 million larger than the biggest prize ever paid out, which was the $1.58 billion that was divided between three winning tickets in January 2016.

Whoever ends up winning the $2+ billion Powerball jackpot will set a new record. Even with more and more people playing, the odds of winning remain the same. There's even a chance the estimated $2.3 billion will rise even more by the time the numbers are drawn on Wednesday night. So for those who have yet to play or people who have been playing multiple times a week, the incentive is right there for you. The Powerball numbers for Monday's drawing were 10, 33, 41, 47 and 56 with Powerball 10.

With such a large jackpot, a pretty big decision will have to be made by whoever is the winner. Depending on their state, they will either have the option to remain anonymous or have their identity revealed by law. There is also the option of whether to take the annuity or the lump sum, with the next drawing's cash option set at $1.124 billion. Each state also has different claim periods for stepping forward. They mostly range from 90 days to one year, so we may not find out right away who exactly won.

Powerball officials released a statement Monday night to update everyone on the technical delay that caused the winning numbers to be held until Tuesday morning. The drawing is usually held at 10:59 p.m. Eastern time Monday nights.

"Tonight's Powerball® drawing has been delayed due to a participating lottery needing extra time to complete the required security protocols. Powerball has strict security requirements that must be met by all 48 lotteries before a drawing can occur," a statement from the California Lottery said shortly after officials delayed the drawing.

The statement added, "When the required security protocols are complete, the drawing will be performed under the supervision of lottery security officials and independent auditors. Winning numbers will be posted as soon as they are available. Thank you for your patience."