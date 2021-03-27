Prince William Named World's Sexiest Bald Man, Baffling The Rock, Vin Diesel, Patrick Stewart Fans
A new study has named Prince William as the "world's sexiest bald man" and the internet is not having it. In the U.K., The Sun (via Entertainment Weekly) reported that researchers carrying out an informal study found via Google search that Prince William has been described as "sexy" more than 17 million times in various publications. While that is an impressive number, fans of other notable bald men including Sir Patrick Stewart, Vin Diesel, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, and more vocally disagree with the "sexiest" designation for the Duke of Cambridge and have let their disagreement known on social media.
To be clear, the study declaring Prince William as the world's sexiest bald man is very informal and was carried out by cosmetic surgery specialists Longevita. On their Top 10 list, in order from number one are Prince William, Mike Tyson, Jason Statham, Pitbull, Michael Jordan, Floyd Mayweather, John Travolta, Bruce Willis, Dwayne Johnson, and Vin Diesel. Johnson and Diesel came in with just over two million search its each in the study, something that fans just can't understand, nor can they quite wrap their heads around the idea that Stewart didn't make the list at all.
On Twitter, there's plenty of discourse about not just where certain people rank on the Top 10 list, but who is absent from it as well. You can read on for a sampling of how fans feel about this list and be sure to let us know your thoughts in the comments.
Photo credits: Tim Rooke/Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage, Columbia Pictures
Rigged
This is obviously rigged and the votes were paid for with the UK’s tax dollars.
1. He isn’t even fully bald.
2. @TheRock, Stanley Tucci, Sir Patrick Stewart, Bruce Willis, Vin Diesel, Jason Stathem, @BorisKodjoe, I mean literally A LIST of men sexier than Prince William. https://t.co/cI8rRGWun1 pic.twitter.com/LGX3vC81Dc— Dana Alyss (@DanaAlyss) March 27, 2021
Flawed methodology
Any "study" that lists Prince William and Mike Tyson as #1 and #2 on a list of sexiest bald men, but Patrick Stewart doesn't even make the list obviously has deeply, deeply flawed methodology.— April C. (@Appolee) March 27, 2021
Wake up, people!
Madness is afoot!!!
HOW is it that NOBODY realized the true king of the 'world's sexiest bald man'
'Prince William' is cute, but Stanley Tucci, Shamar Moore, Pitbull & Jason Statham clearly outrank him
However, NOBODY tops Jean-Luc Picard/Patrick Stewart— Randette Brown (@Randette_Brown) March 27, 2021
Wake UP, People! pic.twitter.com/1BJDtLfKUc
The Rock is RIGHT there
How can prince William be named the sexiest bald man when Dwayne the rock Johnson is literally right there— irene (@ireneincognito) March 27, 2021
Never
"Prince William" as sexiest bald man? LOLOLOLOLOL 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣— GingerNinja Vert der Ferk (@MagicalNinja73) March 27, 2021
No no no no never! Patrick Stewart, The Rock and Stanley Tucci would like a word.
Vin Diesel literally exists
Vin Diesel : exists— Johnny Xake 🏴🏳️🌈🇺🇲 (@JohnnyXake) March 27, 2021
Also Vin Diesel : Doesn't get nominated as worlds "sexiest bald man" over Prince William pic.twitter.com/5OmS3qjl1y
This definitive list
Bald men sexier than Prince William:— Josh Warriner (@JoshCWarriner) March 27, 2021
1. Patrick Stewart
2. Every other bald guy
Unbelievable
Can’t believe Prince William was picked over Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson for sexiest bald man pic.twitter.com/YaL4b8vXW4— brandon wilkins 🗽 (@monsieurmoscato) March 27, 2021
Mad
I know my mom is screaming in the heavens that Vin Diesel, LL Cool J, and The Rock didn't win World's Sexiest Bald Man, but Prince William did. Shit, I'm mad for her— 🍊 HEY HEY YOONGI-AH 🍊 (@theprtyrckhades) March 27, 2021
Even Jesus is displeased
The Roc? Stanley Tucci? Vin Diesel?? YALL WTF, PRINCE WILLIAM? pic.twitter.com/0KjpKAz185— whatisyourproof (@undergroundbrat) March 27, 2021