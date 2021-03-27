Prince William Named World's Sexiest Bald Man, Baffling The Rock, Vin Diesel, Patrick Stewart Fans

A new study has named Prince William as the "world's sexiest bald man" and the internet is not having it. In the U.K., The Sun (via Entertainment Weekly) reported that researchers carrying out an informal study found via Google search that Prince William has been described as "sexy" more than 17 million times in various publications. While that is an impressive number, fans of other notable bald men including Sir Patrick Stewart, Vin Diesel, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, and more vocally disagree with the "sexiest" designation for the Duke of Cambridge and have let their disagreement known on social media.

To be clear, the study declaring Prince William as the world's sexiest bald man is very informal and was carried out by cosmetic surgery specialists Longevita. On their Top 10 list, in order from number one are Prince William, Mike Tyson, Jason Statham, Pitbull, Michael Jordan, Floyd Mayweather, John Travolta, Bruce Willis, Dwayne Johnson, and Vin Diesel. Johnson and Diesel came in with just over two million search its each in the study, something that fans just can't understand, nor can they quite wrap their heads around the idea that Stewart didn't make the list at all.

On Twitter, there's plenty of discourse about not just where certain people rank on the Top 10 list, but who is absent from it as well.

