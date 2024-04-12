Pringles and Crocs Team Up For New Shoe Collection

Pringles is taking their iconic snacks somewhere unexpected: fashion. On Thursday, Pringles announced that they've teamed up with Crocs for a brand-new shoe collection that features three limited-edition styles, themed Jibbitz charms, and even a brand-new Pringles flavor inspired by the whole stylish affair. The collection goes on sale April 16th.

The new Pringles x Crocs collection includes the Classic Crush Boot, Classic Clogs, and Classic Slides all in Pringles styles. There are also charms that feature classic Pringles iconography. The collaboration marks the first footwear collab for Pringles. You can check out the specific details of each style for yourself below.

Pringles ® x Crocs™ Classic Crush Boot: With a playful pop of classic Pringles-red and a stacked crisp heel, these sleek boots sport a first-of-its-kind custom holster to store a grab-and-go Pringles can so fashionistas and snackers alike can carry their favorite crisps on their favorite shoes. Plus, the first U.S. boot purchasers are in for a flavorful surprise while supplies last as they'll receive the first-ever Crocs-inspired Pringles flavor: Pringles Croc-Tail Party.

The limited-edition watermelon chili lime flavor packs a fusion of sweet, spicy and tangy in every bite. The juicy sweetness of watermelon, the fiery kick of chili and the zesty punch of lime will introduce fans to a vibrant tasting experience that perfectly captures the essence of the Pringles x Crocs partnership.

Pringles ® x Crocs™ Classic Clogs: Mr. P continues to pop up everywhere, including his mustache as the strap on these colorful clogs that are available in four mix-and-match colors, each symbolizing a fan-favorite Pringles flavor. The stylish red and orange clogs reflect the popular Pringles® Original and Pringles® Cheddar Cheese flavors, while the snazzy blue and green pair mirror Pringles® Sour Cream & Onion and Pringles® Salt & Vinegar, so fans can match their style to their favorite flavors.

Pringles ® x Crocs™ Classic Slides : For a classic throwback, fans can rock slides featuring a retro black-and-white Mr. P design and the global snacking icon's stylish mustache.

Pringles® x Crocs™ Jibbitz™ Charms: For even more flavorful features, fans can enhance their new look with five Pringles-themed Jibbitz™ charms including a classic Mr. P with a red bowtie, a 3D winking Mr. P, two cans of Pringles Original and Pringles Sour Cream & Onion, and a Pringles crisp.

"Pringles' first footwear collaboration delivers on what both of our brands do best, bringing ingenuity to fashion and flavor," said Mauricio Jenkins, U.S. marketing lead for Pringles said in a statement. "We brought the flavor of this vibrant partnership to life — literally, with Pringles Croc-Tail Party — and with a collection that allows fans to express their taste in snacks and fashion."

Fans wanting to get their hands on this unique collection will want to know the following details. The limited-edition Pringles x Crocs collection has a starting price of $20 and will go on sale on Tuesday, April 16 at noon ET here. The Crocs collab itself will be available globally, though the Pringles Croc-Tail Party flavor will be available to U.S. customers exclusively while supplies last.

Crocs Recently Teamed up With Kellogg's For a Collection as Well

Recently, it was announced that Kellogg's and Crocs have teamed up for their own collection, one that features shoes inspired by Tony the Tiger and Toucan Sam. The Kellogg's x Crocs collection will feature exclusive Frosted Flakes and Froot Loops Crocs cereal boxes with the boxes including a QR code that will allow fans to redeem a free Kellogg's Jibbitz charm that can be used on Crocs. Those cereal boxes are available on store shelves nationwide now. As for the actual Crocs shoes themselves, Tony the Tiger and Toucan Sam are getting their own special shoes, each inspired by their unique personalities. Tony the Tiger's sandal is described as exuding his "confidence, optimism and effortlessly cool vibe" while Toucan Sam's clogs are said to "capture his playful, fun, and distinctly loopy spirit." The Kellogg's x Crocs collection goes on sale in June.