Quantum Teleportation Has Been Achieved In Real Life

Quantum teleportation over long distances has been achieved in real life. An announcement by a group of scientists from a "consortium of well-regarded institutions" confirms that a demonstration of sustained high-fidelity quantum teleportation has been achieved. The breakthrough was led by Caltech, a collaboration of Fermilab, AT&T, University of Calgary and Harvard University, and the NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory. The group was successfully able to transport basic units of quantum information known as "qubits" over 22 kilometers of fiber between the Caltech and Fermilab Quantum Networks. While not the same as transporting physical matter across distances, this achievement could create Quantum Networks that revolutionize the future of computing speed, power, and security.

Without getting too lost in the science, Quantum computing is a venture that looks to change the way information is processed and shared, leading to potential big jumps in calculating complex phenomena or quantum simulations, that could affect cryptography, search algorithms, and financial services. However, the key hurdle to achieving all that is first building quantum networks where qubits can be teleported across greater distances. Today, that experiment took a big step forward; the previous record for quantum teleportation was achieved by the University of Calgary in 2016, where quantum teleportation at a distance of six kilometers was achieved.

In an email statement, Panagiotis Spentzouris, head of the Quantum Science Program at Fermilab, said the following about the group's achievement:

"We wanted to push the envelope for this type of research and take important steps on a path to realize both real-life applications for quantum communications and networks and test fundamental physics ideas. So, when we finally did it, the team was elated, very proud for achieving these high-quality, record-breaking results. And we are very excited that we can move to the next phase, utilizing the know-how and the technologies from this work towards the deployment of quantum networks.

There are many fronts that we need to push forward. Both in applications of quantum communication and network technologies and in advancing the engineering of the systems. We are already working hard on developing architecture, processes, and protocols for quantum networks and on optimizing along some metrics including rate of communications and range.”

While some people (Star Trek fans) may be disappointed that actual matter teleportation isn't yet a thing, let's remember that science is a ladder: You can only reach the next height by getting sure-footing on the current rung. Quantum teleportation may lead to Quantum networks, which could in turn help the type of next-level computing machine that helps us discover the method of matter teleportation.

(via Vice News)