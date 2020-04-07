Queen Elizabeth’s Green Dress Sparks Hilarious New Photoshop Battle

On Sunday, England’s Queen Elizabeth made a rare televised address to her nation amid the coronavirus pandemic, offering a straightforward and inspirational message to viewers about the challenges everyone — not just the British people — face due to COVID-19. The four-minute address was pragmatic about the difficulties ahead, but also optimistic about life beyond the pandemic, closing on a note of hope. While the address was well-received, though, some clever viewers took something else from the Queen’s address: her green dress that has now sparked a hilarious photoshop challenge on social media.

In her taped address, the Queen wore a bright green dress with her signature pearls and a turquoise and diamond brooch. It was an outfit very much what one might expect from Queen Elizabeth, but as one Twitter user noted, it also was “the perfect Photoshop bait,” prompting them to make a hilarious edit of her outfit to feature a cat meme. It’s the internet, folks; you can’t internet without cat memes. Check it out below.

I, for one, would like to thank the Queen for making her royal address and providing the nation with something it sorely needs right now… The perfect Photoshop bait… pic.twitter.com/dU0CIATWs1 — Peter Chiykowski respects the Queen, I promise (@rockpapercynic) April 5, 2020

Of course, it didn’t stop there. That Tweet soon went viral with people all around the world joining in, editing the Queen’s dress in a variety of hilarious ways, including a Star Trek uniform, a Punisher t-shirt, and even a Joe Exotic-themed look from Tiger King. The hilarious transformations have certainly brought much-needed laughs in these trying times and we’ve gathered up some of our favorite edits for your enjoyment. Read on for the wild ways the internet is photoshopping Queen Elizabeth’s look and let us know your favorite in the comments below.

I’m really surprised nobody has done this yet… pic.twitter.com/MGXggm2fEH — Edward Anderson (@ReadWryt) April 6, 2020

This canvas speaks to me pic.twitter.com/iWk6FuGsPM — Ned Pyle (@NerdPyle) April 6, 2020

I hope I’m not too late to this party @MST3K pic.twitter.com/onvLyNJoQr — MargaretMorgan (@TorgoTown) April 6, 2020

Queen went to college pic.twitter.com/F2H6ti7YqP — Dan Cohan (@baltimorecohan) April 6, 2020

