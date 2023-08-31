Rare Blue Moon a Hit With Stargazers

The latest cosmic phenomenon of the year happened Wednesday evening, as stargazers got two of the most popular lunar occurrences in one fell swoop. Not only was Wednesday's moon a Super Moon—or when the satellite is closet to Earth—but it was also a Blue Moon, which happens when two full moons happen in the same month. Since there was a full moon at the beginning of the month, Wednesday's moon was coined a Super Blue Moon.

While there will be more Super Moons in the coming months, Wednesday's event was the last Super Blue Moon until 2037 and space aficionados made the most of it, taking their telescopes outside and taking beautiful snapshots to share across social media.

Keep scrolling to see some of the best shots of the last Super Blue Moon in a decade!