Rare Blue Moon a Hit With Stargazers
The next Super Blue Moon won't happen for another decade.
The latest cosmic phenomenon of the year happened Wednesday evening, as stargazers got two of the most popular lunar occurrences in one fell swoop. Not only was Wednesday's moon a Super Moon—or when the satellite is closet to Earth—but it was also a Blue Moon, which happens when two full moons happen in the same month. Since there was a full moon at the beginning of the month, Wednesday's moon was coined a Super Blue Moon.
While there will be more Super Moons in the coming months, Wednesday's event was the last Super Blue Moon until 2037 and space aficionados made the most of it, taking their telescopes outside and taking beautiful snapshots to share across social media.
Beautiful
The Blue Moon breaking through the Storm. Beautiful. pic.twitter.com/DMHmM3TH2n— Darla Shine 👑 (@DarlaShine) August 31, 2023
5K
Tonight’s blue moon in 5K, wait for it 🌕 pic.twitter.com/WNVk3rIRnr— Morgan (@Helloimmorgan) August 31, 2023
No Blue
There is the Super Blue Moon. Not blue by any stretch of the imagination, but massive and beyond bright. Go outside. pic.twitter.com/Cw4CsYii7P— Shaiel Ben-Ephraim (@academic_la) August 31, 2023
Lighting Skies
A rare super blue moon rises over the iconic Liver Building in Liverpool, England. It has already been lighting up skies around the world, from Asia to the Middle East to southern Europe.#supermoon #BlueMoon #superbluemoon #moon pic.twitter.com/yGiobPEeSL— James Maloney (@YouFromLancs) August 30, 2023
Brightest of Year
Tonight's supermoon, the brightest of 2023, is also a blue moon—the second full moon of August—seen from Manhattan. pic.twitter.com/bj6gDBJi6G— Manhattan Bird Alert (@BirdCentralPark) August 31, 2023
Glowing
The Super Blue Moon of August 2023 #BlueMoon pic.twitter.com/WmIQQKsk72— Rami Ammoun (@rami_astro) August 31, 2023
Didn't Disappoint
Tonight’s Super Blue Moon didn’t disappoint.. Taken over the river Tyne’s South Pier #blueMoon pic.twitter.com/cQJeLYo2ll— Nick Carter (@anickcarter) August 30, 2023