Rare Rock That Looks Like Cookie Monster Worth Big Bucks

A piece of volcanic rock may be worth big bucks thanks to its uncanny resemblance to the beloved Sesame Street character Cookie Monster. The rock, which when split open reveals blue quartz crystals containing gaps that look almost identical to the blue monster's big eyes and smile, could be worth more than $10,000 -- or at least that's what geologist Mike Bowers who owns the rock told The Sun, noting that he'd been made offers in excess of that sum by five different buyers.

"This is very unusual," Bowers told the outlet. "There are a few famous agates out there: the owl; the scared face. But it is rare to find one so well defined like this."

Bowers shared a video of the rock -- which when not split into two resembles an egg -- to Facebook, revealing its nearly perfect Cookie Monster look.

"I think this is probably the most perfect Cookie Monster out there," Bowers told the Daily Mail. "I have seen others, but here you have it complete (both sides)."

First created for an unaired General Foods commercial in 1966, the fuzzy monster that went on to become Cookie Monster has been a fixture on Sesame Street for decades, as well known for his blue fur and and big-eyed appearance as he is for his love of cookies. The character's signature song, "C Is For Cookie", is one of the show's best-known songs.

The rock, which was found in Brazil and sent to Bowers, was created when the hard outer layer of rock was penetrated by liquid which in turn makes its way inside the rock and solidifies in different layers. Those what end up creating the interesting patterns within the agate -- in this case, one that looks like Cookie Monster.

This isn't the first time that a Muppet has appeared in a natural formation, either. In 2018, the University of Arizona's HiRise team discovered the face of Beaker, the wild-haired lab assistant to Dr. Bunsen Honeydew, in images from NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter featuring the south pole region of Mars.

