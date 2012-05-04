Marvel Fan Video Reimagines Iconic Avengers Scene with Sesame Street Characters

✖

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has birthed some genuinely iconic moments over the past decade-plus, with its roster of movies charming audiences in a lot of different ways. For some scenes in the MCU, their significance has almost grown two-fold, as they both serve as pivotal moments for the plot and as meme-worthy sequences. One of the first to hit that status was, arguably, the altercation between Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and The Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) in 2012's The Avengers. A new video, posted on Reddit by user mh_envy, throws that scene into an entirely new context, digitally recreating the duo as characters from Sesame Street.

The moment is genuinely delightful, with Bert being reimagined as the God of Mischief, and a green-hued Cookie Monster standing in for The Hulk. While the sequence is brief, it's definitely hilarious, and has made multiple fans call for more Sesame Street or Muppets-themed parodies of the MCU.

That Loki/Hulk moment has taken on a life of its own since The Avengers was released, with the moment being lampooned in 2017's Thor: Ragnarok as well.

"The way I see it is, in The Avengers, Hulk and Loki never really had a conversation. It was more of a physical meeting, an extended 'group hug,' shall we say." Hiddleston said in a 2017 interview. "It's fun when the two of them re-meet in this. So you'll see. I don't wanna spoil it."

In the coming years, Loki and Hulk are both expected to return to the MCU -- beginning with Loki in his eponymous Disney+ series.

"I know this character now. I feel that the audience knows him. And playing him — and playing him truthfully, but presenting him with new challenges, which then I'd have to change him in different ways, is the most exciting aspect of it," Hiddleston previously said of the series to MTV. "You've got his very specific gifts. His intelligence, treachery, his mischief, his magic, and then seeing him come up against more formidable opponents, the like of which he has never seen or known. I wish I could tell you what happens, but I can't."

Meanwhile, Ruffalo's Hulk will appear in the upcoming She-Hulk Disney+ series, alongside Tatiana Maslany's Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk.

What do you think of this Sesame Street-themed recreation of Loki and Hulk's scene in The Avengers? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!