Ready Player Two Story Synopsis Revealed at NYCC

This November, the long-awaited and highly-anticipated sequel to Ready Player One is finally arriving. Ernest Cline's sci-fi novel was a hit around the globe and ended up becoming a massive blockbuster movie from Steven Spielberg. Cline announced the arrival of Ready Player Two earlier this year, but kept the details of the plot under wraps. Fortuantely, thanks to a panel moderated by Wil Wheaton at New York Comic Con, Cline has now revealed the upcoming sequel's synopsis. Take a look!

"Are you ready? Days after winning OASIS founder James Halliday's contest, Wade Watts makes a discovery that changes everything. Hidden within Halliday's vaults, waiting for his heir to find, lies a technological advancement that will once again change the world and make the OASIS a thousand times more wondrous — and addictive — than even Wade dreamed possible. With it comes a new riddle, and a new quest — a last Easter egg from Halliday, hinting at a mysterious prize.

"And an unexpected, impossibly powerful, and dangerous new rival awaits, one who'll kill millions to get what he wants. Wade's life and future of the OASIS are again at stake, but this time the fate of humanity also hangs in the balance. Lovingly nostalgic and wildly original as only Ernest Cline could conceive it, Ready Player Two takes us on another imaginative, run, action-packed adventure through his beloved virtual universe, and jolts us thrillingly into the future once again."

Ready Player Two will be a direct sequel to Cline's original novel, not taking into account the changes in the story from Spielberg's film. Back in 2018, just ahead of the movie's release, Cline spoke with The Hollywood Reporter and explained how the release of the film actually pushed him to work faster on the second book.

"I had to start writing the sequel last year while the movie was being finished just to stay ahead of the curve," Cline said. "It’s a good problem to have, but if this movie does well, the following week they'll decide whether or not they want to make Ready Player Two, and it occurred to me I should finish."

Cline went on to explain that he had always planned on writing more books on the series, even before the movie's success.

"I'd always intended to write more in the series," Cline added, "but I never imagined the movie would get done before I finished writing them. So, I had to kick it into high gear."

Ready Player Two will be released on November 24th. Pre-orders are live on Amazon now.

