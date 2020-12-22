Red Lobster Is Giving Someone Free Food for a Year

✖

Red Lobster's year started off with a scare after news outlets erroneously reported the chain's iconic Cheddar Bay Biscuits would be disappearing from the restaurant. As it turns out, the biscuits are here to stay, and Red Lobster is trying to do what it can to end 2020 with a bang — and that includes giving away a whole lot of food. Monday morning, the Orlando-based chain announced the "Say Goodbye to 2020" sweepstakes, a contest that will see one lucky Red Lobster fan getting free food from the restaurant for an entire year.

The sweepstakes is available to anyone who takes advantage of the restaurant's My Red Lobster Rewards program through the Red Lobster mobile app. In the app, users can go to their My Rewards wallet, where they'll find a screen to redeem an entry into the sweepstakes. Outside of the grand prize of free Red Lobster for a year, 50 other prizes will be given out.

Five people will each get a free meal on the house, 20 guests will get 125 free My Red Lobster Rewards points, and 25 Red Lobster fiends will be awarded assorted Red Lobster and Pepsi merchandise of varying degrees.

"We want to give our guests something to celebrate as we close out what, for many people, has been a challenging year," Red Lobster customer loyalty head Lillian Murphy said in a statement announcing the contest. "The 'Say Goodbye to 2020' sweepstakes is a fun way to engage and reward our My Red Lobster Rewards members – and give them something to look forward to in 2021."

The combo Red Lobster/Pepsi prizes are spinning out of the relationship the company started earlier this year with the MTN Dew-flavored DEWgarita, the first officially sanctioned alcoholic beverage using beverages from the DEW brand.

“Red Lobster and PepsiCo both understand how much food and beverages enhance memorable moments, from casual gatherings with friends to milestone celebrations,” PepsiCo Global Foodservice exec Hugh Roth said in a release. “With both of our brands on deck to wow guests, we can’t wait to dream up more phenomenal flavor pairings together to bring some very special offerings and experiences to the table.”

Cover photo by Luke Sharrett/Bloomberg via Getty Images