Reese's Announces New Jumbo Cup Equivalent to 4 King Size Peanut Butter Cups

Reese's has some big news for fans of their iconic peanut butter cups. This week, the candy brand announced the launch of their new Jumbo Cup, a peanut butter cup that is the equivalent to four Reese's King Size Cups in one. The Jumbo Cup, according to the brand, has even more filling than both the Regular and Big Cup varieties and clocks in at 2.8 ounces. They're expected to roll out to select retailers nationwide this summer.

"There is nothing quite like our iconic combination of chocolate and classic Reese's peanut butter, so we're making Reese's fans dreams come true by quadrupling the size of our fan-favorite King Size Peanut Butter Cups," Reese's senior brand manager Melissa Blette said in a statement. "We've seen the passion that fans have for the brand, and we're excited to bring a new, larger cup for them to continue enjoying the chocolate and peanut butter goodness that only Reese's peanut butter cups provide."

(Photo: Reese's)

This isn't the first time that Reese's has offered fans variations on the beloved and iconic peanut butter cups. Last fall, the brand announced the launch of the Caramel Big Cups with that offering adding a layer of caramel to the treat. In 2019, fans looking for a slimmer take on the peanut butter cup instead of something so jumbo got the Reese's Thins, a cup that is 40 percent thinner than the original. The brand has even given fans of their peanut butter the ultimate treat with not only Peanut Butter Lovers Cups and the Ultimate Peanut Butter Lovers Cups that returned briefly in 2022.

The brand has also offered flavor innovations that combine the beloved peanut butter cups with cereal — and we're not talking about the Reese's Puffs cereal. In 2022, Reese's offered fans a take on the peanut butter cup that brought the Reese's Puffs cereal to the candy to give fans the best of both worlds.

"Collaborations are quite popular but what we are about to unleash is next level. We knew the ultimate mashup was already within the Reese's universe, so we made it happen," senior associate brand manager Henry Hancock said at the time. "We're taking chocolate and peanut butter fandom to a new stratosphere by adding Reese's Puffs cereal to our Reese's Big Cup."

The new Reese's Jumbo Cup will roll out to select retailers nationwide this summer. It is a limited-edition offering which will be available only while supplies last.