Reese’s Rolls Out Massive Pantry Pack

Reese’s has had the standard two-pack and extended four-pack for years. Last year, the company rolled out a massive foot-long option and now, well…the candy-maker is releasing one of its largest packs yet. Monday, Reese’s announced the Reese’s Pantry Pack, a hefty box of 25 individually wrapped Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups.

According to a press release distributed by the confectioner, the new design is crafted specifically for “stashing, storing, freezing, or refrigerating” in a host of different containers.

“Stack it, pack it, freeze it, organize it – now our fans can create their very own Reese’s corner of the pantry, fridge, freezer, desk – you name it,” said Bo Jones, Reese’s Brand Team Member. “The new Reese’s Pantry Pack allows anyone to stash their beloved chocolate and peanut butter (neatly) anywhere they want, making it perfect to grab anytime they want.”

Reese’s is the third offering from Hershey Candy Company to get a pantry pack. Kit-Kat and York have also gotten the treatment.

Retailers should be getting the new packaging as early as Monday, and pricing is dependent on location.

“More is always better when it comes to the combination of milk chocolate and creamy peanut butter,” the company says of its latest offering. “Pack them in lunch boxes, bring some into the office, or stash a few in your desk for yourself—you can’t go wrong with REESE’S Milk Chocolate Snack Size Peanut Butter Cups. Plus, you can keep your pantry organized with the slim, stackable pantry box.”